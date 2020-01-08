Surely, you must be knowing someone who empathizes with his pet more than he does with others. It is because such people consider their pets like family. And a recent video going viral is proof of this.

Recently, a picture of a dog is taking social media by a storm in which the dog can be seen wearing a helmet while riding behind its master in Tamil Nadu.

The video was shared by Pramod Madhav with the caption, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu. Really admiring the owner’s care (sic).”

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu.. Really admiring the owner’s care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

The viral video shows a man riding his bike on a busy road in Tamil Nadu with its dog sitting behind him like a human, with both legs apart and holding on to its owner for support. The cutest part of the video is that the dog is wearing a helmet for safety.

The part that left the internet amazed was the way the dog was sitting and maintaining its balance.

As soon as the 17-second clip was shared, it started going viral with over 56.1k views in no time. However, the video left the internet divided into two groups.

Some people were amazed at the video and loved the fact that the dog was wearing the helmet whereas others questioned if the dog should even be sitting on a bike like this and if it was too big a risk for the dog to be on the bike on a busy road.

Absolutely. He’s endangering the poor animal’s life. Apart from the dog he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front. — Alfa Shenoy (@AlfaShenoy) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They’re not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் – Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020