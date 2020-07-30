2020 has really been a tough year for all since its inception. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay within the four walls of their homes, with no social mingling at all. However, we must not forget that somewhere it has made our bonds strong, at least within the family. With no clue of the pandemic ending anytime soon, people have now adapted it as a new normal. In our country, festivals are always celebrated together as a family and with the festive season making a comeback, the current situation has deprived us from cherishing those precious moments with our families.

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. This year, it’s falling on August 3. So, let’s make our siblings feel special by celebrating the bond of love. How? Hakuna Matata! Thanks to online shopping and a zillion of options available. There are a wide range of gifts/products available on various e-commerce platforms. So, just grab your smartphones, open your internet and get set go.

Jewellery

How about gifting those handcrafted jewellery with intricate precision to your sister? Available in different prices, you can gift them anything from necklaces, bracelets to earrings, rings, etc which are the perfect standout accent for both daytime and evening looks.

Shoes

With now people being back to their jobs, the need for clothes, shoes, accessories becomes necessary. You can gift your brother/sister the shoes of their choice from the plenty of brands available online, and that too, at your doorstep.

Fitness Bands

In the times of pandemic, gifting fitness bands is useful in tracking and monitoring almost all the daily activities of your siblings like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, calories burned, steps walked. This can be the best gift you can give to your siblings.

Sunglasses

Grab the season’s trendiest sunglasses for your sibling from the comfort of your home. This Rakshabandhan, swear to protect his or her vision from the harmful UV rays. With a mélange of trend-setting styles like cat-eye, oversized, wayfarers, and round sunglasses, check out various brands offering sunglasses at reasonable rates.