‘Jigra’: Vedang Raina sings for reel sister Alia Bhatt in Rakshabandhan

Alia Bhatt and ‘Archies’ actor Vedang Raina are all set to share the screen in Vasan Bala’s upcoming film ‘Jigra,’ where they play siblings. The duo surprised fans on August 19 by hosting an Instagram live session on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Making their conversation special, Vedang Raina, who has a soulful voice, sang ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and strummed a guitar for his reel sister Alia Bhatt, who was all smiles as she enjoyed his adorable performance.

‘Jigra’ was announced last September, with the announcement video showcasing the film as a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and her willingness to do anything to protect him. The film’s release, originally set for September 27, has moved to October 11. It is co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.

In a recent interview with GQ, Vedang Raina shared his experience of working with the Bollywood star, revealing that they are “poles apart” in terms of acting skills. “She’s the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it’s so confusing! Watching her, it’s clear she’s brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I’m left amazed.”

Alia was also full of praise for her co-star, describing the new actor in town as “sublime” during an interview with News18. Although she could not divulge much about their on-screen relationship, she emphasized that their working relationship was very seamless and easy-going.

Apart from ‘Jigra,’ Alia Bhatt also has YRF’s spy thriller, ‘Alpha,’ in the pipeline. This film will be an extension of the spy universe, including films such as ‘Pathaan’ and the ‘Tiger’ franchise. In ‘Alpha,’ Alia headlines the film alongside Sharvari. Both of the actress’s upcoming thrillers have the audience eagerly anticipating seeing her in action.