Former Board topper commits suicide in MP

The festivities of Rakshabandhan turned into tragedy for the family of a former Class XII board topper in Madhya Pradesh after the 22-year old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her house in Rewa district.

According to the police, Khushi Singh was found hanging in the room of her house in village Sohagi in Teonthar area of Rewa yesterday.

The family members saw her hanging and immediately brought her down and rushed her to hospital but she could not be saved.

According to Sohagi police station Inspector Pawan Shukla, no suicide note was found and the family members were in shock and not able to give any reason why the girl might have taken the extreme step.

Khushi Singh had topped in MP in the Arts stream of the Class XII board exams in 2020. She had secured 486 out of 500 marks. She wanted to become a teacher, a family member said.