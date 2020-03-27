Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, while everyone in the country is sitting in the comfort of their homes and spending time with their family, there’s another lot who are struck with boredom. Isn’t? The deadly virus has made our lives come to a standstill. While the celebs have been engaging in some productive as well as fun activities nowadays, you must be thinking of something that you can do to give some rest to your boredom. Hakuna Matata! We got your covered.

Now, there’s a wonderful opportunity for you to learn music and that too within the four walls of your house. Don’t believe us? To give a sense of relief to all the people who are sitting idle and trying to pass their time on social networking sites, Music In Soul is coming up with a music institute, Music Institute of Chromatics, aimed to evolve and innovate the teaching pedagogy of music education in India by incorporating every possible technique and technology available in the world to ease the music learning process under the guidance of professor Gerald Wirth, Artistic Director of Vienna’s boys choir, Austria.

This initiative has been taken for all the peeps who want to make most of their time in learning something out of the box. This is the best time to dive into music as seeing the ongoing crisis, there are least distractions and less workload/stress other than the fear of getting hit by the virus.

Learning music amidst the pandemic at the ease of your home will create a sense of positivity in this negative environment. It will not only help you to divert your attention from the current scenario but will tend to make you a multidisciplinary person.

So, forget the virus and kickstart your musical journey by becoming a part of this online learning community. Play with instruments including Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, Keyboard and Vocals.