Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in our lives! The unconditional love that a mother feels for her child is inexplicable; one can just feel its warmth. There’s no denying that the contribution of a mother in our lives is immense and one can never deny it nor repay it. However, it can always be acknowledged.

Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is an occasion that celebrates motherhood. There are several ways to make your mother feel special. From making handmade gifts, cards to giving her something according to her taste, the options are many. However, this year, seeing the ongoing pandemic, everyone is in lockdown and confined to the four walls of the house.

Hakuna Matata! Even a small gesture of yours will make her feel special. This year, if you’re unable to do something big for your moms, you always have an option of sending good wishes and greetings to your mom.

For your help, here’s a collection of wishes, greetings and messages that you can send her.

May all the love you gave to us come back to you a twofold on this special day and always. I love you mom! Happy Mother’s Day.

Nothing is as precious as you in the whole world. Sending you so many hugs and kisses. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to a mother like no other!

My lovely mom, you are the most precious gift God has blessed me with! Happy Mother’s Day!

Nothing beats your hug. I Love you so much Mom!

Thanks for sharing in my joys and sorrows! Happy Mother’s Day.

Once upon a memory, someone wiped away a tear, held me close and loved me, Thank you dear mom! Happy Mother’s Day.

Although I hope you already know, my love for you just grows and grows! Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest mom in this universe.

Happy Mother’s Day Mum! You mean so much to me. I hope your day is as special as you are.

Thank you for being the greatest Mum in the world. I feel so happy and proud to be your child.

Images to share