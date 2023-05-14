Mother’s Day: Celebrating selfless love !

Mother’s Day was created in the United States in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honour her mother’s memory and the sacrifices she had made for her family and the country. Jarvis’s efforts led to the official recognition of Mother’s Day in the United States in 1914.

Mother’s Day is dedicated to show appreciation and love for mothers and mother figures. It is the time to honour and respect the hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of mothers in raising their children and contributing to their families and communities.

Mother is a figure who supports the family with each and every means of their life, they don’t even care for themselves, whenever it’s the time for sacrifice they just move their foot forward and do it for the good cause of the family.

In a family the mother is the one who has the hand for promoting the values of love ,respect and ethics of living. Upbringing the child with all love and affection, which is later passed on from the childs to others.

Mother’s Day, a day when we express our love and gratitude for our mothers, for their tireless efforts to bring up their children, the constant caretaking and being the biggest supporter of their kids.

It’s a day to make sure that mother is happy and enjoys her life. Mothers should not be appreciated, loved or taken care of only on Mother’s Day. She needs to be loved and respected everyday. Mother is a very big character in our lives. A single day of celebration can’t give justice to that character of a goddess who has taught us how to love, respect, and sacrifice everything for just others’ happiness.

The love and emotion for mother can’t be expressed in a single day, but celebrating everyday with mom, along with the love and affection will help us to celebrate and cherish every moment with mother.