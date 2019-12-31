New Year always bring with it lots of happiness and joy. Everyone is excited to celebrate it in their own way. There is something magical and special about new beginnings and starts. And with 2020 just about to arrive, it’s time to plan and make our New Year’s Resolutions.

When we have a strong belief and true determination then it’s for sure that the resolution which we have made we be achieved in a short span of time. Here are some of the New Year Resolutions and funny quotes to share with your friends and family.

My New Year wish is something that brings courage and strength in life and makes me a better new personality.

Let us begin this New Year with a resolution; that will be unique & special and for our betterment.

Tomorrow is the 1st Blank Page of a 365 Page’s Book. Write a Good One.

Sorry for all the annoying behaviour I did throughout the year. May you give me another chance to do that in the next New Year!

A new year doesn’t come to change your life. It comes to remind you that one more year has gone and you’re still the same useless moron who thinks he can make his resolutions come true!

May this upcoming year actually bring change in you – not just all your old habits wrapped in a new package, Oh God! Happy New year, anyways.

Happy new year! How’d it been if instead of bringing happiness, joy and peace, new year’s brought cash, fame and champagne?

Here’s a new year wish for you before the network gets jammed. I hope you’re having great fun. Wishing you a successful year ahead!

Images to share