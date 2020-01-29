Always seen as wearing a white dress and sitting on a lotus flower, Goddess Saraswati represents knowledge, purity, peace and cleanliness. She is also a benefactor of arts and sciences. The goddess has her own festivals, notably the ‘Saraswati Puja’, also called ‘Vasant Panchami’. It is a spring festival in which devotees wear yellow. Yellow is the colour of learning, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. It symbolises happiness, peace, meditation, competence and mental development. It is also the colour of spring with the mustard flowers blooming all across North India. So, bright yellow clothes are worn and yellow food is eaten on this beautiful spring festival.

The festival is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or February. This year the day will be celebrated on 29th January 2020.

Here are the best wishes, Facebook messages, Whatsapp statuses, greetings and images to share with your family and friends.

May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to You, May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True.

Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends.

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

