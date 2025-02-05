Saraswati Puja in Netherlands

The Indian community in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, has ensured that the distance doesn’t prevent them from celebrating one of their most cherished festivals. Established in 2023 by the Indians living in Hoofddorp, the Agomoni Netherlands community aims to preserve India’s rich cultural traditions and heritage for future generations growing up abroad. With celebrations like Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja and Laxmi Puja, the community fosters unity and pride among its members.

The non-profit Indian community organises the Saraswati Puja with a mix of traditional rituals and modern adaptation. Speaking to The Statesman, Akash Bandyopadhyay, the founding member of the community, shared, “Saraswati Puja is celebrated in almost every household in West Bengal and is deeply rooted in tradition. However, here in the Netherlands, due to limited resources, it takes the form of a community celebration.”

This year marks the second time Agomoni Netherlands is arranging the Saraswati Puja. The day includes traditional rituals like ‘pushpanjali’ (offering of flowers) for devotees and ‘haate khori’ (introduction to world education or Aksharabhyasam) for children. “We try to keep everything as authentic as possible,” Bandyopadhyay said, adding, “These events provide an opportunity for the children growing up here to learn about their culture.”

The most captivating part of the programme is the cultural performances, which include dance, music, recitation and drama in their own mother tongue. “Children in Dutch schools rarely get a chance to present anything in Bengali. Through these performances in Saraswati Puja, we create a platform for them to embrace their roots,” he added.

Sustainability remains within the core principles of the community. The Saraswati idol used for puja is made of fibreglass and reused every year. “Here, there is no scope of immersion. The idol we have was previously worshipped in Brussels, Belgium, before being brought to Hoofddorp. After each puja, the idol is carefully covered with plastic and preserved in storage. The plates used are recyclable, and we even mention the quantity of flowers and fruits required for puja to ensure zero waste,” Bandyopadhyay affirmed. Even the decorations are handmade by the members, emphasising a sustainable and community-driven approach.