The year 2020 has started and India’s 71st Republic Day celebrations are around the corner. So, if you haven’t enjoyed last year, you can thank 2020 as this year, it’s falling on Sunday. It is an ideal time for those who can take time and enjoy with their friends and family.

The Westin, Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi is giving a patriotic flavour by celebrating the entire month with the spirit of nationalism in hearts, by taking its patrons on a mouth-watering food journey through the length and breadth of India. Connoisseurs can relish the individuality and diversity of the country with delectable dishes that represent the true legacy of India.

What: Republic Day Brunch from The Kitchen of India

Where: Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

When: Every Sunday (12th January – 2nd February 2020)

Timings: 12:30 pm – 04:00 pm

Imperfecto Patio

Delhi Indie Project is an experimental indie rock band. Their music is the fusion of various genres including Sufi, Indie, Bollywood, Folk and Punjabi music blended with western elements of Jazz, Blues, Rock, Funk, Latin Music and many other genres. The band members are a set of people who come from different backgrounds in music but are connected by the fact that they are pure Dilli wala at heart.

What: Delhi Indie Project Performing Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Business Park, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: Friday, 24th January 2020

Timings: 08:00 PM onwards