Republic Day is just two days away. Falling on Sunday, people can enjoy it with their friends and family by watching Republic Day parade or watching patriotic movies. But what if you get anything extra with it! Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of some of the places offering discounts and special treat on the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

Chinese Food Festival

Usher in the Chinese New Year on a delightful note by tantalising your taste buds with a delightful and wholesome festive menu. Relish the authentic flavours of China at Cove-The Bar with best of House of Soy dishes and pan Asian culinary delicacies.

What: Chinese Food Festival

Where: Cove Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad

When: January 25th-February 8th, 2020

Timings: 5 PM onwards

SodaBottleOpenerWala

SodaBottleOpenerWala, the Bombay-Irani Café and Bar with all its idiosyncrasies in place, brings cocktail offers to the guest on 25th January 2020. The offer includes any one cocktail per person at just Rs. 26 all inclusive in all SBOW units on Sat, 25th Jan all day.

What: SodaBottleOpenerWala brings cocktail offers @ 25th January at Just Rs 26

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala (CyberHub, Noida & Khan Market)

When: January 25th, 2020

Imperfecto Patio

This Republic Day, rejoice yourself and taste the flavor of freedom at Imperfecto Patio with their tri-colour drinks includes Tricolor Virgin Mojito, Rise of Republic, Constitution of India by Corporate Mixologist Mahendar Manne.

What: Tri-Color Drinks at Imperfecto Patio

Where: Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Business Park, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: January 25th – January 26th, 2020

Timings: 12 noon to 9:00 PM

Navrasa Duende World Movie Fest

Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival ongoing Fourth edition is a rare & rich ensemble of films by directors from around the world. This year Navrasa Duende plans to screen classics from all over the world including Lawrence of Arabia, A Separation, The Conformist, 2001: A Space Odyssey, In the Mood for Love and Le Mepris.

What: Navrasa Duende World Movie Fest

Where: Sirifort Auditorium, Audi 2, Delhi

When: February 8th – February 9th, 2020

Five Million Incidents

Five Million Incidents is a year-long project conceived by Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan in collaboration with Raqs Media Collective. It is an invitation to practitioners of all kinds and genres to suggest and realize interventions small or big, short or long, subtle or monumental, on the premises of Goethe – Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan both in New Delhi and Kolkata.

What: Five Million Incidents

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi & Kolkata

When: January 27, 2020 onwards

Timings: 10:00 AM – 07:00 PM except Sunday and Public Holidays

Tirangaa festive exhibition

Select CITYWALK gears up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day and welcomes its patrons to soak into the spirit of India. On this Republic Day, Select CITYWALK invites you to treat yourself with the outdoor and indoor decorations as the shopping centre get painted in true colours of India.

What: Tirangaa festive exhibition

Where: Select CITYWALK, Saket

When: January 22nd- January 25th, 2020

Timings: 12 noon- 10:00 pm