As the entire nation celebrates the spirit of patriotism on 71st Republic Day, scores of Bollywood celebs expressed their love for the country. Many took to their social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his picture with the national flag and wrote, “Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all (sic).”

Varun also posted his picture running with the flag.

Arjun Rampal shared his picture and wrote, “Happy Republic day stay tuned a special announcement coming up. #happyrepublicday(sic).”

The actor turned politician, Hema Malini, as she celebrates the ‘wonderful nation’ today, shared a Republic day poster on Twitter.”Happy Republic Day! We celebrate today the unity & integrity of our wonderful nation & pray for peace and patriotism to prevail over everything else JAI HIND,” the tweet read.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream… Maa Tujhe Salaam Happy Republic Day 2020! (sic).”

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a collage and wished his fans.

Emraan Hashmi wrote, “On this special day let’s pledge to do our little bit every day to better our nation in every possible way. Proud to be an Indian. Jaihind !! Happy Republic Day #RepublicDay2020 (sic).”