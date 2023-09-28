Top places to visit on Ganesh Chaturthi

The prominent Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, is held in honour of the elephant-headed god Ganesha. It takes place on the fourth day of Bhadrapada, a Hindu month that often occurs in August or September.

This year’s festival started on September 19. The celebration typically lasts 10 days, coming to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day of the fortnight.

Mumbai

Since Lord Ganesh is revered as Maharashtra’s patron god, more than 6000 idols are created in Mumbai each year. Although it is celebrated all throughout India, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra experience the most splendor. One of the top destinations included in Maharashtra tour packages is Mumbai. The famous Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj encouraged the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which liberation fighter Lokmanya Tilak had revived.

Pune

One of India’s top Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations takes place in Pune, Maharashtra. The Peshwas, who revered Ganesha as their patron deity, are credited with spreading Ganesh worship throughout this region. It is currently the most happy occasion in Pune’s religious, cultural, and social life. The celebration lasts ten days.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is one of the well-known locations in India to watch the lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, along with Mumbai and Pune. In Hyderabad, the Ganapathi Navaratri utsavams begin on Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) and conclude with Ganesh Immersion on Anantha Chaturdashi day. There are more than 75,000 Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad. Khairatabad, Balapur, Kamalanagar Chaitanyapuri, Durgam Cheruvu, Old City (Gowlipura), and New Nagole are renowned locations where Ganesha statues are built and fascinatingly ornamented.

Goa

Goans have a particular place in their hearts for the Ganesh festival. It offers a chance for enjoyment and merriment and also makes it easier for family and friends to get together. Different clubs and commercial associations decorate and install deity idols in tastefully designed pandals in varied sizes and shapes. The event is particularly significant in Mapusa, which is home to the well-known Ganeshpuri and Khandola temples. Marcela, which contains a number of Hindu temples, is one of the villages where it is most widely observed.

Ganpatipule

On the Konkan coast of Maharashtra, in the Ratnagiri district, is the little town of Ganpatipule. It includes a number of beaches and lookouts with breathtaking ocean views. The main appeal for hundreds of tourists visiting Ganapatipule each year is the 400-year-old Swayambhu Ganpati Temple on the beach itself. The distinctive Ganapati statue constructed on pule (white sand) is a feature of the Swayambhu Ganapati Temple of Ganapatipule. It is thought to have come into existence all by itself (swayambhu). Paschim Dwar Dewata is the name of one of India’s Ashta Ganapati temples.

Chennai

Chennai also celebrates Ganesha Chaturthi with zest and fervor, despite being less extravagant than the festivities in Mumbai. Many religious and cultural organizations participate in the practice by erecting idols of the god throughout the city. The idols frequently reflect particular ideas. For instance, one might have Ganesha as a fisherman and be based on the fishing community. Other materials used to create idols include bamboo and panchamritham, a substance produced from ghee, liquid jaggery, milk, honey, and yogurt.