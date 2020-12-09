There’s something about coffee!

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages and appeals to people of all ages. The experience of having your mug on a rainy day, a chilled winter afternoon, or just lazing in your bed on weekends is unmatched, after all. No doubt then, coffee lovers can speak at length on its amazing earthy aroma and flavour. Its colour and flavour make you fall head over heels with the beverage.

Everything about coffee is just ‘coffeelicious’.

The beverage is quite popular for its energizing effects. Research says that it can also make you smarter and fitter while also improving longevity. The caffeine content in coffee can help increase fat burning as much as 10% in obese individuals and by 29% in lean people. It is proven to lower the risk of some neurodegenerative conditions as well.

The beverage is so versatile that it is increasingly finding its application in more than one way. It is not just confined to your mugs, coffee shakers, and sippers, but is blessing other industries with its heavenly colour, fragrance, flavours, and features. For instance, coffee in all forms – both roughly and finely grounded – is being used in skincare for its exfoliating and moisturizing properties. As already mentioned, nothing comes close to coffee. It is the best!

Brimming with nutrients, coffee is the biggest source of antioxidants in a western diet. Coffee is also a healthy flavour enhancer for many dishes – a big reason we find a lot of coffee-based desserts and mocktails/cocktails nowadays. You can make yourself an Irish cocktail or treat your sweet tooth to a mocha truffle.

Here’s a sneak peek into a few coffee-laced recipes:

Irish Cocktail

The sweet and smooth drink is one of the widely-known cocktails.

All you need is:

About 200 ml hot coffee

2 sugar cubes (2 tablespoon sugar)

50 ml whiskey

Whipped cream

Preheat an Irish coffee glass and add hot coffee until it is ¾ full. Add cocktail sugar cubes and stir.

Finally, pour the Irish Whiskey and top with cream. Voila!

Coffee Mocha Truffle

Truffle:

1 bag (24 oz) semi-sweet chocolate chips (or approx 700 gms)

8 oz softened cream cheese (approx 240 gms)

3 tablespoons instant coffee granules

2 teaspoons water

Coating:

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon shortening

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper

Melt 24 oz chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl with a 30-second interval, stirring after each melting. Mix cream cheese, coffee granules, and water with melted chocolate until smooth. Chill chocolate mixture until firm enough to shape

Shape the chocolate mixture into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Chill truffles until firm (at least 1 to 2 hours)

Melt 6 oz chocolate chips and shortening in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each melting

Dip truffles in the melted chocolate mixture and return to the waxed paper. Set aside until firm (approx 30 minutes)

Skipping the sugar-laden coffeehouse beverages and switching to black coffee is the best bet to stay fit. As opposed to what one might see and hear, a high-quality coffee doesn’t have an outrightly bitter taste. In fact, it is very light and distinctive which doesn’t make your face resemble a disgruntled emoji. The flavour completely depends upon the brand you decide for yourself and how you want to begin your morning – with an energetic kick or a subdued vibe.

Bon appétit

(Expert inputs by Bharat Sethi, Founder- Rage Coffee)