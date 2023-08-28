The Rakhi gift guide

This Rakhi, celebrate the sacred bond of love and affection with a heartfelt gesture. Rakhi is a special occasion that celebrates the imperishable bond between brothers and sisters. The simple act of tying a thread to your brother or sister’s wrist is symbolic of your love and care for them. This curation of Rakhis and gifts for your sibling is sure to fill their hearts with love and joy.

Nappa Dori

This Nappa Dori hamper contains a classic wallet, embrace rakhi, a glass Candle – medium and a personalised Journal. It an be customised to your brother’s liking. The personalisation feature also allows you to emboss your brother’s initials on the journal.

Rs 5,750/-

Eco-friendly Rakhis at Baro Market

Baro Market presents an exquisite selection of Rakhis, each a true work of art. These beautiful hand-painted Rakhis feature traditional Indian folk and tribal art like Gond, Kalighat, Pattachitra, and Rajasthani inlay work. They also offer handcrafted Rakhis with beads and Mandala designs, elevating the gifting experience to new heights. What’s more heartwarming is that their Rakhis are eco-friendly, a perfect choice for celebrating the occasion while also preserving our planet.

Available at: https://baromarket.in

Le Creuset Gifting For The Sibling Who Loves To Cook

If your sibling enjoys trying new recipes or warms your heart with an amazing meal every time you visit her, here’s a perfect gift idea. Look no further and surprise her with Le Creuset this Raksha Bandhan. From gorgeous bold colours to multi-utility cookware, top-quality cast iron, and a lifetime guarantee: a win-win.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. With a range of 5 styling attachments which consists of- Flyaway attachment, Styling concentrator, Diffuser, Gentle air attachment and Smoothing nozzle, one can choose the attachments according to their hair types.

Masoom Bandhan Rakshak Gift Box from Baby Forest Ayurveda

Lock the sacred love of little brothers and sisters with the prosperity and well-being of Ayurveda. Away from harmful chemicals and packed with love and warmth, we bring you the perfect gift combo for this Raksha Bandhan. Masoom Bandhan is available in Rakshak and Bandhan boxes, beautifully handpicked and handcrafted with Handmade Plantable Rakhi!

Price: Rs 2,430/-

Jaipur Rugs Majnun Collection

Majnun’ is a testament to those who are besotted, crazy in love. As a collection in collaboration with Pavitra Rajaram, the rugs from Jaipur Rugs explore historic design traditions from across the Indian Subcontinent. Seeped into the legacies of craftsmanship along the Silk Route, the collection takes inspiration from the ancient cultures of Persia, China, and India and interprets them into a modern idiom, for a global audience.

LA SOIREE OLFA

Tete-A-Tea is a scented port in a storm with divine notes of white tea, citrus and green grass nestled beautifully in sweet osmanthus, amber and precious musk. Housed in a sustainable glass vessel that can be used for storage later!

Price: Rs 5,200/-

Available at: https://olfaoriginals.com/products/la-soiree-olfa-i

Forest Essentials Raksha Bandhan Gift Box

Celebrate the cherished bond of love with our exclusive Rakshabandhan Gift Box. An exquisite 8-piece selection of self-care essentials, crafted to indulge and delight your loved ones. The box is complete with a face, bath, and after-bath ritual.

Price: Rs 6,000/-

Link: https://www.forestessentialsindia.com/rakshabandhan-gift-box.html

Jimmy’s Celebration Pack

Jimmy’s Celebration Packincludes a range of handcrafted cocktail mixes, from classic favourites to innovative blends, there’s something for everyone’s taste. Each cocktail mix is carefully curated, making it incredibly easy for the beloved brother/sister to enjoy a delicious cocktail at home.

Elevate Your Rakhi Celebrations With Laduree India’s Exquisite Gift Hamper

Make this Raksha Bandhan truly special with Laduree India’s exquisite Gift Hampers, a perfect blend of taste and sophistication. The hamper includes a captivating assortment of treats, including a box of 8 macarons, indulgent cookies, exquisite chocolates, and 2 slices of the delightful rose tea cake – all in one elegant package.

Loopify

Loopify is an online gifting store that stands out for its commitment to sustainability. The store specialises in providing a wide array of eco-friendly products suitable for diverse occasions, ranging from occasional gifting to events, festivals, and day-to-day living. In celebration of Raksha Bandhan, it presents a special hamper comprising a considerate Greeting Card, an Evil Eye Rakhi, two beautifully crafted Lotus-shaped metal diyas, two delectable Dark Chocolates with Real Fruit Pieces, and packs of Roli and Chawal, making the occasion truly memorable and environmentally conscious.

IGP

IGP stands as India’s leading multi-category gifting company, renowned for offering an exceptional assortment of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalised products for every occasion and celebration. Among its impressive offerings, the Rakhi hamper set takes centre stage, featuring a splendid navy blue Rakhi adorned with Kundan and Meena work, enhanced with pearl decorations. Complementing the Rakhi are delightful treats like Center Filled Choco Cookies, Chocolate Coated Almonds, and the essential Roli Chawal for a complete and joyous Raksha Bandhan experience.

Amala Earth

Amala Earth embodies a mindful lifestyle deeply rooted in Indian heritage, uniting brands, products, experts, and individuals to foster a world where all living beings coexist in harmony. Its earth-friendly Rakhi Gift hamper is thoughtfully designed, comprising seven earth-friendly products. These include Herbal Tea, Facial Cleanser, Body Milk, Candle, Ubtan, and a beautiful Rakhi, all curated with care to promote a sustainable and holistic approach to Raksha Bandhan gifting.

Nestasia

Nestasia, a rapidly expanding home decor and lifestyle brand in India, boasts a diverse range of 8000+ products across seven key categories, constantly introducing fresh launches every fortnight. This Raksha Bandhan, it presents a thoughtfully curated set featuring exquisitely crafted traditional Rakhi and Lumba, reflecting love and meticulous craftsmanship. Alongside these sacred threads, the set includes two delightful dip bowls, ideal for serving your favourite finger foods during the joyous festivities.

Rakhis in Silver by Sangeeta Boochra

Experience the true essence of sibling love and protection with Sangeeta Boochra’s captivating Silver Rakhi Collection. Delicately woven with silk threads, and silver chain each Rakhi showcases alluring designs complemented by exquisite gemstones. The vibrantly colored kundan stones and beads, together with 925 sterling silver, add a touch of elegance and enhance its beauty. Adjustable in size, ranging from 16 to 18 inches, these handcrafted Rakhis are a perfect fit for your beloved brother’s wrist. Let these handcrafted treasures evoke cherished memories and speak volumes about your admiration.

Address: Sangeeta Boochra, Shop No 1, Jal Mahal Main Linking Road opposite Metro / Lords Bandra West, Mumbai

Contact: +91 966-00000-37

Website: https://sangeetaboochra.com/

Rakhi Assorted Gift Set | VAHDAM India X Phy Gift Set

Celebrate the essence of sibling love with VAHDAM India’s exquisite Rakhi Assorted Gift Sets. Infused with the spirit of tradition and festivity, these thoughtfully curated sets capture the heart of Rakshabandhan. Each set combines the richness of India’s finest teas, including the beloved Masala Chai, accompanied by a unique handmade rakhi crafted by Craftizen. Cherish the bond of affection and exchange smiles with these meticulously designed offerings, available exclusively from VAHDAM India.

Much-loved India’s Original Masala Chai with a special handmade rakhi by Craftizen and a fragrant, long-lasting Phy perfume to amp up the festivities.

Price: Rs 999.00

Availability: VAHDAM India

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a perfect & Thoughtful Gifting Solution from The Gift Studio

Hamsa Rakhi

As the joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, The Gift Studio is thrilled to unveil an exquisite range of hampers that are poised to be the perfect tokens of love and appreciation for your dear siblings. This Raksha Bandhan, expresses your heartfelt emotions through thoughtfully curated hampers that encapsulate the essence of this beautiful occasion.

The Gift Studio takes immense pride in presenting a diverse array of gifting options that are designed to strengthen the bond between siblings. The range of hampers has been meticulously crafted to cater to various preferences, ensuring that you find the ideal gift for your beloved brother or sister.

Explore the collection now! For more information and to explore the entire range of Raksha Bandhan hampers, please visit www.thegiftstudio.com

March Jewellery presents exquisite Rakhi bracelets

March Jewellery introduces a stunning collection of Rakhi bracelets, specially designed to symbolise the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. These bracelets are crafted with precision and attention to detail, incorporating auspicious symbols like the Om or Swastika, along with exquisite gemstones or precious metals. Each piece is a perfect blend of style and sentiment, making it an ideal gift to express your love and affection for your sibling.

Available at https://marchjewellery.com/search?q=rakhi&type=product

Malachite & Tiger’s Eye Bracelet by BODH

Malachite and Tiger’s Eye combination is an exclusively stylish crystal bracelet, known for bringing prosperity and boosting self confidence. Malachite is one of the powerful crystals which helps attract abundance into our life. While Tiger’s Eye is known to be ‘The Protector’, it helps in attracting wealth by strengthening our conviction and courage.

Price at Rs 1,690

Available at Malachite & Tiger’s Eye Men Bracelet

Sweets collaborates with GIVA

Anand Sweets and Savouries collaborates with GIVA Jewellery to bring you an exclusive gift box that combines the sweetness of traditional sweets with the elegance of silver Rakhis, creating a perfect gifting option for this special occasion. As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, the collaboration between these two brands brings forth a unique creation that combines the charm of traditional sweets with the timeless elegance of silver Rakhis.

Available at: https://www.anandsweets.in/pages/rakshabandhan-collection

Brown Living

Brown Living is a prominent plastic-free marketplace that promotes a sustainable and earth-friendly lifestyle that nurtures our beautiful planet. The company has meticulously crafted a selection of Raksha Bandhan gift hampers, all of which embody a deep commitment to the environment and ethical sourcing, ensuring a sustainable celebration with minimal waste. Among these hampers, you will find an array of earth-loving, eco-friendly gift choices. These include the Rose coconut whipped soap, carefully formulated with gentle ingredients, a Soothe mask that imparts a radiant complexion while aiding in acne reduction, a Peppermint lip scrub that invigorates the senses and assists in reducing pigmentation, and many other thoughtful options.