Indulge in the joy of Christmas gifting

As temperatures drop and festivities abound, pampering your loved ones during this time of the year becomes a priority. Whether you’re surprising a friend, family member, or special someone, ensure your loved ones are showered with gifts. Selecting a perfect gift is a work of art that involves paying attention to subtle cues, recalling shared moments, and envisioning the joy your gift could bring. Personalized gifting adds an extra layer of thoughtfulness, turning a simple gift into a cherished memento.

Food & Spirits

1. Sorrentina’s Merry Maker’s Hamper

Bring the festive spirit of Italy straight to your doorstep with Sorrentina’s elegantly presented Merry Maker’s hamper including a carefully curated selection of mouthwatering holiday essentials. This opulent collection is designed to add a touch of warmth and indulgence to your holiday celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a cozy winter gathering or sending a thoughtful gift, this hamper is the perfect way to add some Italian flavours to your table and spread joy this Christmas season.

Price: Rs. 2199/- Available on Sorrentina’s website

2. Celebration Hamper Large II

Artisanal almond rock chocolates, French dark Chocolate Bar Premium assorted chocolate – 15 pcs, Banana walnut tea cake, Grissini bread sticks, Assorted Lavash, Croissant crisps, Assorted sable box, Assorted meringues in an exquisite large hamper box.

Price: 5500/- Tax inclusive. Available on Délifrance India Website and Zomato

3. Christmas Glow by JW Marriott, New Delhi, Aerocity

This hamper is aglow with an edible Santa, gourmet gingerbread cookies, a luscious plum cake, chocolate-coated blueberries and a medley of roasted almonds, cashews and pistachios. A heartwarming granola bar, aromatic Kahwa tea blend, handmade chocolate bars and dehydrated fruit slices will bring serenity to your celebrations. Savour the apricot marmalade along with an organic honey set to add a touch of holiday magic.

To place an order call or WhatsApp at 9289580051

4. Embrace the holiday spirit with Fast&Up

Embrace the festive spirit with the upcoming Christmas season! Amidst our busy lives, the joy of seeing our loved ones happy remains unparalleled. As we prepare for the New Year, consider jumpstarting 2024 with a focus on well-being.

Introducing Fast&Up’s thoughtful hamper, featuring Melatonin, Plant Protein, L Carnitine, and Reload – a comprehensive solution catering to diverse dietary needs. From immune support to weight management, sleep quality to protein intake, and hydration, this curated combo is ideal for prioritizing overall health in the year ahead.

Price: Rs. 4739/- Available on fastandup.in

5. ITC Maratha’s Array of Gifting Solutions Sets the Perfect Christmas Experience

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with the joyous Festive Curations Hamper by ITC Hotels, offering an exclusive experience at ITC Maratha. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels presents thoughtfully curated and meticulously crafted gifting options, designed to enhance the festive cheer and bring an extra layer of joy to your celebrations.

To place an order call +022-28303030. Address: ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East

6. The Gift Studio’s Exquisite Christmas Hampers

For those with a penchant for baking, the “Bake a Treat” hamper is a must-see, as Christmas calls for the sweet aroma of homemade goodies. Delight the little ones with the “Santa’s Favourites” hamper, featuring a goodie bag for kids and ornament-shaped shortbread cookies that echo the festive spirit. Step into a “Winter Wonderland” with our “Box of Surprises” designed especially for kiddos, featuring all good things such as marshmallows, Nutella, cookies, and an exclusive Xmas souvenir. Explore the “Joyful XMAS Treats” hamper, offering a delightful assortment of surprises for the little ones, including gingerbreads, shortbread cookies, and a delicious plum cake. Indulge in the ultimate Christmas extravaganza with our “Christmas Extravaganza” hamper, a briefcase filled with an array of Xmas goodies that are sure to spread joy and cheer. For a cozy winter morning surprise, consider the “Winter Morning” hamper, echoing an ode to winter mornings with breakfast in bed for your loved ones.

Simply log onto www.thegiftstudio.com to browse through the entire Christmas collection and even build-your-own gift hampers.

7. Celebrate the Festive Season with Anand Sweets’ Exclusive Christmas Delicacies

Anand Sweets, South India’s most beloved Mithai destination, is bringing festive cheer this Christmas with a delightful array of special products. Whether seeking indulgence for yourself or the perfect gift for loved ones, Anand Sweets has something to tantalise every taste bud. Immerse in the joyous flavours of the season with exquisite eggless-friendly delights featuring Cranberry Chocomika, Caramel Hazelnut Badamika, Plum Cake and the Special Christmas-edition Royal Baklava Box available across all stores & websites until 31st December 2023.

The unique Christmas-edition Royal Baklava box, designed exclusively for this season, is presented in a charming pale green tin adorned with intricate floral patterns that capture the festive spirit. Discover a luxurious selection of Baklavas in the box, including the delectable Mixed Dry Fruit Baklava Tart, the fragrant Rose Bud Baklava, the indulgent Cashew Bukaj Baklava, the delightful Cashew Asabi Baklava, the Walnut Bulbul Kunafa, and the enticing Sarma Cashew Baklava.

Price: Starts at Rs. 380 plus taxes. Available on anandsweets.in until 31st December 2023

8. Christmas hampers by Nush Mush, Gurugram

Bring in the Christmas cheer and spread the festive season with your family and friends with a handcrafted gift hamper from the newly opened Nush Mush, Gurugram. The delicious hamper includes a traditional plum cake, gingerbread cookies, Christmas Pie and chocolate sable. Nush Mush is a fun, bold and elegant hipster brand that brings the best of premium bakehouse and boulangerie delicacies to its patrons. From the speciality cakes like Hazelnut Krispy Crunch, Belgian Chocolate Champaign Fudge and Salted Caramel Popcorn, the patrons can look forward to their gifting, celebrations and sweet tooth cravings.

Gift the goodness of the holiday season with a Christmas Hamper filled with delightful gourmet goodies starting from Rs. 1095/- plus taxes. For Orders: 9625441195 Website: www.nushmush.com

9. Love and Cheesecake launches ‘Love & Christmas’ a tantalizing limited-edition collection of premium dessert

As the festive season twinkles upon us, Love and Cheesecake, India’s largest cheesecake brand, presents its enchanting ‘Love & Christmas’ collection, a culinary masterpiece- wrapped in elegance and made with much love. Immerse yourself in the joy of the season with our carefully crafted desserts, each one a delightful fusion of flavours and festive flair. From decadent cheesecakes adorned with seasonal decorations to handcrafted pastries that capture the essence of winter magic, ‘Love & Christmas’ is a celebration of sweetness and warmth.

The Love & Christmas collection is available for purchase at all 24 Love & Cheesecake cafes across Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Pune, as well as through its online store. For more information, visit loveandcheesecake.com

10. Give your loved ones a treat this Christmas with the Chicnutrix Hamper

Chicnutrix has carefully crafted a special skincare gift basket for Christmas to make your special someone look radiant and smile widely. This winter, lift your loved ones’ mood with a thoughtful gift from you and let the affection and laughter flow.

Price: Rs. 5890/- Available on fastandup.in

11. Charming Christmas cookie basket

Elevate your festivities with our gourmet delight featuring Snowman Cookies, Christmas Tree Cookies, Cinnamon Star Anise Cookies, and Linzer Cookies. Each bite is an expression of elegance and holiday cheer.

Explore our range of affordable yet elegant Christmas treats such as Ginger Bread Latte Cake (Rs. 1699++), Chocolate Orange Bundt Cake (Rs. 1499++) Joyful Plum Confection (Rs. 999++), Snowy Crescent Dreams Kipferl 12 pieces at (Rs. 499++) Ginger Snap Tree Treats and Jolly Lifestyle Fast Track and much more. These treats are more than just gifts; they are a homage to cherished traditions, meant to be savoured and shared, adding a touch of class to your Christmas celebrations.

For more details dial +919606482968

12. Indulge in the festive spirit with Taj Coromandel’s Exquisite Christmas Hampers!

It’s December and time to spread the Christmas cheer, and what better way than with the curated Christmas hampers from La Patisserie, the beloved Cake Shop and Delicatessen in Chennai at Taj Coromandel-Chennai. This Christmas, delight your family and friends with charming Christmas hampers loaded with an abundance of happiness. Choose from bespoke Christmas Hampers containing a range of festive goodies – Ivy, Carol, Tinsel, Holly, Rudolph, Casper, Noel, Elves, Stella, Clara, Eve, The Christmas Connoisseur and The Coromandel Hamper.

La Patisserie at Taj Coromandel-Chennai | Until December 31 | Price range: Rs. 1,850 plus taxes to Rs. 5,00,000 plus taxes | To place your order / for more details, call 044 6600 2827 / 78248 62311.

13. BLVD Club by the embassy spreads Christmas cheer with decadent plum cakes

In the spirit of festive joy, BLVD Club is thrilled to announce its Christmas Bake Sale, featuring an exquisite selection of rich and decadent plum cakes. With deliveries commenced on December 6, 2023, BLVD Club aims to infuse the season with the sweet taste of tradition and celebration. Indulge in the magic of Christmas with our meticulously crafted plum cakes, available in two delightful options:

Crafted with the finest ingredients and a dash of holiday spirit, these plum cakes are a perfect addition to your festive celebrations. Whether it’s a family gathering, a gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself, BLVD Club ensures an unforgettable Christmas experience.

To place your order and ensure your slice of festive bliss, contact BLVD Club at +91 9741129933.

14. FNP reveals its magical Christmas assortment

This festive season, FNP invites you to rediscover the magic of Christmas through a splendid array of offerings. Immerse yourself in the art of thoughtful gifting with Personalized Christmas Baskets, adorned with delectable treats like cakes, cookies, dry fruits, plum cakes, Christmas-themed mugs, premium candles, photo frames self-reflection notepads and many more. Each basket is a masterpiece, crafted to ignite the festive spirit and bring a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. For the little ones, the newly launched Kid’s Collection boasts a plethora of toys that promise to spark joy in their hearts. From cuddly crochet toys to interactive art sets, the Sustainable Gift Hamper range complete with wooden coasters, macramé decorations, and an array of eco-friendly delights, is designed to instil a sense of responsibility in the youngest of hearts. The collection also includes twinkling strands of festive LED lights to add a warm and magical glow.

15. Bevzilla festive combo

With the onset of winter, wrap yourselves in furry blankets, wear those cozy outfits, and savor the ultimate delight with Bevzilla’s Hot chocolate range to celebrate Christmas 2023! Complementing this snug vibe is Bevzilla’s irresistible hot chocolate available in an Original blend with its warmth, the nutty delight of Hazelnut, and the cozy spice of Cinnamon in every comforting sip! Crafted from premium Tamil Nadu organic cocoa, these blends fuse cocoa powder complimented with cinnamon powder for Cinnamon Hot chocolate in their packed boxes of delectables, sweetened with Date Palm Jaggery for guilt-free indulgence. The absence of refined sugar renders it a healthier delight cherished by individuals of all ages. As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, these hot chocolate powders aren’t just beverages; they’re essential aesthetics for the season’s festivities. And to make these exquisites extra tempting, Bevzilla has brought to you a combo pack of all three delicious flavours! Warm up, embrace the joy, and celebrate Christmas with Bevzilla’s Hot Chocolate range, delivering a fusion of flavours in every cozy sip.

Price: Rs. 499/- Shop at bevzilla.co