Why summer is the ideal time for weight loss?

If winter hasn’t been kind, we may be tempted to crash diet or spend hours at the gym. This year, why not take a different approach, The winter months are infamous for weight gain, yet, it doesn’t bother us much because it’s easy to let ourselves go and pile on the kilos under layers of clothes. But, when summer comes we all out looking for ways to shed those extra kilos that we have gained. Having excess fat not just makes you look and feel terrible but also increases your risk of serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, certain cancers, etc.

So during Summers it’s an ideal time to lose weight. It’s warm outside and there are many ways where we can indulge for example aerobic activities like swimming, running, yoga, dancing, walking, climbing stairs, etc.

Other than these physical activities here are some simple effective strategies to help us lose weight

Summers come with a variety of seasonal, fat-burning foods – such as cucumbers, peaches, asparagus, broccoli, watermelon and berries – that are low in calories but high in nutrients. Fresh fruits and vegetables not only provide us with the daily nutrient hit but also makes us feel full and lower our calories intake. Moreover, low-carb foods have been shown to help people lose more weight in a shorter time when compared to low-calorie or low-fat foods.

As the temperature rises in summer, we tend to drink more water than in any other season. Drinking enough water keeps us energised and well-hydrated. Water contains zero calories, it boosts our metabolism, cleanses our body of toxins, and acts as an appetite suppressant.

Unlike winter, where people experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), summer makes people feel good and happy, exposure to sunlight increases levels of serotonin (the happiness hormone) and melatonin (a hormone in your body that plays a role in sleep).

For many of us, summer means a more relaxed schedule and spending as much time outside as possible so outside activities and proper hydration can make us fit and healthy inside out.