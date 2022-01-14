Start your day with healthy Ragi!

If you are exploring a healthy breakfast alternative and do not know which cereal or whole-grain to look up to, you can think of ragi or finger millet as one of the options. Including ragi will not only let you experience different tastes but also different textures.

While whole grains like wheat, oats, and brown rice come across as other health food options, ragi occupy their unique place. In southern India, ragi is had in various ways. One way is to cook ragi in water with garlic, salt, and some masala and ginger if you like that taste.

Teaming the cooked ragi along with curds is also another healthy breakfast option. Many housewives and chefs also have come up with innovative recipes with ragi. Like many south Indian women come up with their recipes of ragi dosa combining ragi with other ingredients to make the ragi dosa batter.

Ragi is an age-old nutrient-dense crop, that defined the agrarian scenario and food culture in several ancient civilizations. Its therapeutic applications are hence, of a tremendous magnitude, in Ayurveda – the traditional Indian system of medicine. The olden Ayurvedic scriptures praise the healing potential of ragi, in successfully battling hypertension or high blood pressure, averting cancer, treating depression, and remedying liver disorders.

Benefits of adding ragi to morning diet:

1. Loaded with Calcium: Ragi flour is one of the best non-dairy sources of calcium when compared to any other grains. According to the National Institute of Nutrition in India, 100 grams of Ragi contains 344 mg calcium. Calcium is critical for healthy bones and teeth and the prevention of osteoporosis – a disease that weakens the bones.

2. Helps in Controlling Diabetes: The grain’s seed coat is abundant in polyphenols and dietary fibers as compared to rice, maize, or wheat. The low glycemic index lessens food cravings and maintains the digestive pace, consequently, keeping blood sugar within the safe range.

3. Reverts Skin Ageing: Ragi works wonders for maintaining young and youthful skin. Vital amino acids like Methionine and Lysine present in it make the skin tissues less prone to wrinkles and sagging.

6. Helps in Weight Loss: The high amount of dietary fiber combined keeps the stomach full for longer and prevents unwanted cravings. This in turn leads to a minimized appetite and weight loss.