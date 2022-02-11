Here are reasons why Green Chana is the best desi seasonal superfood

One of the parts about winters is the plethora of seasonal vegetables that it brings along with them. Green chana or chholia or green chickpea is a delicious variety of beans that are found in abundance in winters, while dried chholia is available throughout the year. With a little sweet taste in it, green chana is best used for making curries with potato and is often used in pulao in place of green peas.

Green chickpeas, also called green garbanzo beans, are a popular part of the family of legumes. They are quite different from the processed type of chickpeas that you might have consumed before as they are more nutrient-packed and delicious.

Green chickpeas nutrition and health benefits are part of what makes this legume unique. They are the younger versions of matured chickpeas which are one of the most consumed legumes all around the world.

The origins of chickpeas can be generally traced to countries that are situated in the Middle East; chickpeas have been cultivated in these places for over a thousand years before they became popular across the United States. Unlike other peas, chickpeas grow in pods that are on vines.

However, to get green chickpeas, the pods are harvested when they are very fresh, fuzzy, and green not, when fully ripe. When these pods are fully ripened, they become yellow and are mostly put in cans to preserve them. Green chickpeas look pretty, have a nutty taste, and a texture that can be described as buttery in nature.

Green garbanzo beans can add taste and texture to any dish; you can utilize them as a side dish, include them in a salad, or added to rice. When it comes to nutrition and health benefits that a portion of food can offer the human body, green garbanzos beans benefits are powerful and plentiful.

This vegetable contains vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that include protein, folate, and fiber. These minerals and antioxidants can provide support in enhancing the healthy function of the body.

Green Chickpeas Benefits For Winter

Hara chana, or choliya, is quite a healthy food to include in your winter diet. Here are some benefits of consuming green chickpeas during winters:

1. Rich In Protein:

Just like their mature counterparts, green chickpeas are rich in protein, which is a satiating macronutrient, important for boosting muscle growth.

2. Rich In Vitamins:

Green chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins A and C, which are both important during winters, as they have antioxidant properties. Both help in boosting immunity and maintaining skin health.

3. Rich In Folate:

Green chickpeas are also rich in vitamin B9 or folate, which is important during winters to fight low moods. Folate is known to fight depressive symptoms, which may be triggered by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or Winter Blues – a condition characterized by depressive phases during the winters.

4. Iron for healthy energy levels and the immune system:

Iron helps the human body system convey oxygen from the lungs to the necessary parts of the body. Iron is a non-negotiable mineral that the body needs to function well. The iron in green garbanzo beans can improve energy levels, support the immune system by strengthening its defense against diseases and improve pregnancy health.

Also, iron can boost athletic performance by improving energy levels. Iron can also aid restorative night sleep and ensure a healthy pregnancy period.

However, it is important not to consume foods packed with a lot of iron because an excess intake can increase one’s risk of developing diabetes and liver cancer.