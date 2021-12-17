Special bottles to ring in the Festive Mood

The festive session is all around, and there’s much special than giving heartwarming gifts to loved ones, family members, or friends. Enjoying holidays and opening bottles with family and friends increases the concept of community.

There are a variety of spirits and liqueurs to choose from, and there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer the refreshing flavor of a London Dry gin, a peaty single malt, a classic whiskey, or a dessert liqueur, here’s a rundown of some of the most sophisticated liquids to choose from.

1. Talisker

Powerful, smoky, made by the sea – Talisker is famend for its maritime character, Diageo’s 10 YO single malt will be categorized as rugged, adventurous, and refined. Talisker is the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky and is claimed to have been made by the sea, because it comes from a distillery on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one in every of the most distant, rocky, but lovely landscapes in Scotland.

2. Epitome Reserve

Diageo India launches Epitome Reserve, India’s first-ever small-batch, artisanal craft, 100 per cent rice whisky.

Epitome Reserve is limited-edition whisky and has been launched with just 2,000 bottles.

Epitome Reserve is the golden liquid blend, made of locally sourced rice from the northern frontiers of Punjab. According to the brand, “which then travels over 2,000 km to be matured in Goa in bourbon casks over three years, and then finished in PX Sherry and Cherrywood casks in a 50-year-old warehouse.”

This crafted blend gives out woody flavours, vibrant characters of rich dried fruits, sweet toffee caramel, vanilla, butterscotch, and rich spicy notes.

Epitome Reserve also comes with an Indian Master Blender’s signature.

3.Copper Dog

Copper Dog is a Scotch whisky that sums up all that is good about Speyside. A combination of eight single malts,all from the Speyside region of Scotland. Copper Dog is deliciously fruity with a hint of honey and spice. It is produced in association with the pub that shares its name, located in the historic Craigellachie Hotel in Speyside.

4. Baileys

Baileys Irish Cream is an Irish cream liqueur; an alcoholic drink flavoured with cream, cocoa and Irish whiskey. It is made by Diageo at Nangor Road, in Dublin, Ireland and in Mallusk, Northern Ireland. Owned by Gilbeys of Ireland, the trademark is currently owned by Diageo.

5. Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Blue Label is incomparably rich and smoky, with velvety smooth breaking waves of powerful flavor. Created from hand-selected casks of some of the rarest and most exceptional whiskies, there is no sensory experience quite like Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Limited Edition is a visual celebration of a rare and exceptional whisky. From the unique outer casing, which is crafted to permit a glimpse of the liquid within, to the luxurious, mirrored interior, this is a highly collectable Limited Edition.

6. Gordon’s London Dry Gin

Almost 250 years ago, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant tasting gin. Gordon’s high quality and distinctive juniper flavor has come to define the taste of the classic G&T.

Gordon’s today is a gin that’s enjoyed, not dissected. It’s the perfect gin to start a Friday evening, or a Tuesday night catch up with friends, where we share a moment and have a laugh with people we love.

It is the world’s best-selling London dry gin. Gordon’s has been the UK’s number one gin since the late 19th century. A 40% ABV version for the North American market is distilled in Canada.