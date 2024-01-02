Regional terroir of whiskey will trend in 2024

In the dynamic realm of whiskey, the upcoming year, 2024, holds the promise of an enthralling phase characterized by compelling trends that will revolutionize and transform the terrain of this time-honoured libation.

As aficionados and experts persist in their quest for novel encounters, distillers and pioneers are met with the challenge of harmonizing tradition and inventiveness. Whether it be through ventures into experimental cask finishes or the embrace of sustainable production practices, the whiskey industry is positioned for a year of vibrant metamorphosis.

According to Varchas Shankar, the visionary founder and president of Varchas Whiskey, consumers are increasingly exploring diverse taste preferences, prompting distilleries to experiment with various grains, yeasts, and fermentation techniques to craft unique and captivating flavour profiles. Thus, the surge in interest for craft and artisanal spirits is evident, as individuals actively seek out distinctive, small-batch whiskeys distinguished by their unique flavours and production methods.

“To cater for the surge in demand, distilleries may introduce products tailored specifically for cocktails, complete with detailed recipes and recommendations for mixing. Collaborations with skilled mixologists are common, resulting in the creation of signature whiskey cocktails that enhance the overall drinking experience,” said Varchas.

To allow consumers to appreciate the regional nuances that contribute to the complexity of the spirit, Varchas says, “In the year 2024 the whiskey market will see a trend emphasizing the impact of regional terroir on whiskey flavour which will become a focal point for distilleries, showcasing the distinct characteristics derived from local grains and water sources.”

Furthermore, to leave a lasting impression on whiskey enthusiasts throughout the nation, he said, ” Distilleries are increasingly focusing on the narrative and artistic elements of whiskey production to establish a connection between consumers and the brand’s heritage and values. Limited editions with unique packaging or artistic labels serve as tangible expressions of this storytelling, creating a sense of exclusivity and enhancing the overall appeal of the whiskey.”