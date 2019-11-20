Winter season has begun and we can’t help prepping for winter clothes for different occasions. All thanks to the Bollywood divas who come to the rescue every time paparazzi needs them.

Shelling fashion goals like no other and bringing runway fashion to the streets, our celebs never fail to impress us with their sartorial choices. This time, Baaghi 3 actress, Shraddha Kapoor is giving major fashion cum winter goals.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a black jacket while gazing straight to the camera. The jacket has ‘Dark Matter’ written at the back. The actress can be slaying in all-black attire and giving new winter goals.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:35am PST

View this post on Instagram 🎱 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:53am PST

Besides all the comments that surfaced on the photo from her fans, one comment that caught our attention was a comment by Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday as she wrote, “Uff.’ Not just this, Rajkummar Rao too was all praises for Shraddha’s picture.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and next, she will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens in 2020.