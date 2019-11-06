Every day we hear about the pollution levels going up and air quality around us crossing hazardous levels. Even Lancet Report mentions that, “Air pollution is a major planetary health risk, with India estimated to have some of the worst levels globally.” The severity of the issue calls for immediate action to protect ourselves and babies in particular. Babies seem to be most vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution as their immune system is still developing and they inhale a higher volume of air per body weight than adults. Thus, it is imperative for parents to take cognizance of the situation and take steps to ensure the well-being of their babies by helping them breathe clean air.

In an effort to help you protect your baby in this plummeting air quality, here are some simple measures to follow.

Limiting baby’s exposure to outdoors: It is very important to limit your baby from stepping outside during this season when air pollution is at its peak. Infants are the worst hit of this menace, therefore, the best way to protect your baby is to let him play indoors especially during mornings and early evenings when air pollution is at its worst. However, in case you have to take your child outside, buy a good face mask to protect them from hazardous pollution.

Invest in a good humidifier: Most of us worry about environmental pollution and are completely ignorant about air pollution indoors. In closed environments with little ventilation, different allergens (such as pollen, mites etc.) and micro-organisms (like bacteria, fungi etc.) get concentrated which are responsible for numerous allergic reactions amongst babies and children. In such situations, it is advisable for parents to invest in a warm humidifier that works using both hot and cold technology and ensures a correctly humidified environment at home across all seasons. More so, a warm humidifier lowers down the concentration of particulates and micro-organisms etc. in the air within home thus helping reduce respiratory irritation of the baby and keeping him healthy.

Following skin care regimen: Increasing pollution and seasonal shift can take a toll on your baby’s skin leaving it dry or prone to allergies. Thus, it is important to follow strict skin care for your baby. It is vital to gently cleanse baby’s skin and hair with products that are free of dyes, alcohol, and parabens. Nourishing your baby’s skin with a good moisturizer will help keep dryness at bay.

Boosting baby’s immunity: Air pollution can severely affect the baby’s immunity. To avoid such fluctuations, it is important to include food that boosts their immunity. Breastfeeding in infants is essential to strengthening their immune system. It provides them with antibodies and strengthens their natural defenses. Also, one should include foods rich in Vitamin E and C in your baby’s diet as these are rich in antioxidants. Plus, home remedies like basil, ginger and honey can also come to the rescue.

Practice good hygiene: Infections and diseases can be passed from one person to another through sneezing, coughing, etc. Make sure that everyone washes their hands and face as soon as they step indoors. Before touching your baby make sure to wash and clean your hands. Also, it is equally important to change your baby’s nappy from time to time to save him or her from fungal infections.

Proper cleanliness of self, baby and house are a must for good health. To remove dust, mopping floors rather than sweeping with a broom is recommended to avoid allergic reactions.

Say yes to indoor plants: House plants are effective natural air purifiers. They convert the carbon dioxide we exhale into fresh oxygen. The use of plants indoors cleans the contaminated air around and makes it toxin-free. Some of the plants that help combat air pollutants indoors include Aloe Vera, English Ivy, Areca Palm, Spider Plant, Money Plant, Peace Lily, and Bamboo Palm.

Therefore, not only as parents but also as responsible citizens one must contribute towards improving the air quality that we breathe by going green.

( Inputs by Mr Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India in assistance with Chicco Osservatorio Centre )