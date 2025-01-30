Poornima Dayal’s KALP exhibition explores life’s phases at Lalit Kala Akademi

The Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi is hosting Poornima Dayal’s solo exhibition titled ‘KALP’. Running from January 15 to 21, 2025, this exhibition offers a profound artistic journey, exploring the different phases of life.

The event was inaugurated on January 15 by a distinguished panel, including Padma Shri Dr. Shovana Narayan, Amita Sarabhai, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, and Nidhi Kulpati, Managing Director at NDTV.

Poornima Dayal, an award-winning artist from Mumbai, is popular globally for her abstract and conceptual style. She has been painting for over three decades, with an emphasis on textures and vibrant colors.

Her works have found a feature in prestigious galleries around the world, from The Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai to The Holy Art Gallery in Athens and Paris, as well as The Line Contemporary in London.

In 2023, Poornima represented India at The Venice International Art Fair, further cementing her place on the global art stage.

Poornima Dayal’s latest exhibition, ‘KALP’, brings together a series of acrylics on canvas that delve into the various phases of life. The term ‘Kalp’ signifies the concept of living with reverence, embracing life’s ups and downs, and acknowledging the divine purpose in everything.

Poornima’s work is a tribute to life’s constant evolution, with each piece portraying a different stage or emotional experience. “For me, art is precious. It’s a way of self-expression and I am grateful for it,” she shares, emphasizing the deep connection she feels with her craft.

With her reputation as an internationally acclaimed artist, Poornima has garnered numerous accolades, including the Winner Prize Award from The Golden Duck Gallery in Budapest in early 2024 and the Talent Prize from Teravarna Art Gallery in Los Angeles.

Whether you are a seasoned art enthusiast or a casual viewer, this exhibition promises to be an enriching experience.