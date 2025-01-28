Beyond National Girl Child Day: Empowering India’s daughters to lead the future

National Girl Child Day 2025, observed just a few days ago, left behind a powerful message about the need to empower and uplift India’s daughters. While the day itself has passed, its significance resonates far beyond a single date on the calendar. It reminds us of the immense potential girls hold and the urgent need to dismantle the barriers that limit their aspirations.

India is at a crossroads where unlocking the aspirations of its youth, especially girls, can shape a brighter and more inclusive future for the country. Yet, for many girls, societal norms and systemic challenges continue to hold them back.

Reflecting on this, Nayana Chowdhury, CEO of Breakthrough Trust, observed: “When girls are given the resources, support, and opportunities to develop their potential, they drive meaningful change within their communities and beyond. Empowering girls is not just about individual success; it strengthens the very fabric of society.”

The reality for many girls across India is that of resilience against adversity. From restrictive gender norms to limited access to education and career opportunities, their journeys are often riddled with obstacles.

Still, stories of transformation are emerging from initiatives that challenge these barriers. In states like Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Breakthrough Trust has been working to shift mindsets, engage families, and empower adolescent girls to pursue career opportunities. In areas where professional ambitions for girls were unthinkable, girls now dream of becoming doctors, police officers, civil servants, and more.

This shift, however, doesn’t happen in isolation. It requires the trust and unwavering support of families. As Nayana points out, “The best thing parents can offer their daughters is belief in their abilities. When parents stand behind their daughters, it inspires them to fearlessly pursue their dreams, even in the face of challenges.”

Education remains the cornerstone of empowerment. Ensuring that girls can complete their schooling and transition to higher education is pivotal. Investments in scholarships, STEM opportunities, and life skills programs can open doors that were previously shut. But education alone isn’t enough; communities must also play an active role in fostering an environment where girls feel safe and supported. Local leaders, elders, and community groups can help create a culture that values and respects girls’ ambitions.

Breakthrough’s efforts have shown that when communities come together, real progress is possible. From increasing school enrollments to reducing early marriages, the impact of collective action is undeniable. However, the work doesn’t stop there. Addressing everyday gender norms and violence is essential to ensure lasting change.

Nayana’s own journey is a testament to what can be achieved when girls are given the opportunity to rise. Growing up in West Bengal, she experienced firsthand the limitations imposed by caste, religion, and class. “I come from a small city and studied in a regional medium school with minimal infrastructure,” she shared. “Now, I’ve broken out of those constraints, but the system needs to ensure that such stories aren’t exceptions. Every girl should have the chance to succeed without having to defy the odds.”

Today, Breakthrough Trust is witnessing the inspiring journeys of thousands of girls who are first-generation professionals in their villages. These young women are breaking into careers traditionally dominated by men, proving that with the right support, the possibilities are endless.

But this road ahead is still long. Real progress would therefore have to come from how families, schools, structures of society, and government policies work together in making a sustainable ecosystem for girls to thrive in.

Nayana sees a future when success of girls wouldn’t be seen as something extraordinary but ordinary “Our vision must be broader— a future where hundreds of girls from every village break barriers and fulfil their potential. Girls achieving their dreams should not be exceptions but the norm.”