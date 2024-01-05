Only 28% of Indian pet owners take complete responsibility for cleaning their homes, says Dyson Global Dust Study 2023

India’s pet care industry is experiencing remarkable growth, as pets increasingly become cherished members of the family. Almost one in every six Indians now has a pet, with dogs being the most beloved companions. There has been even more growth in India, where the pet care industry has grown at 16.5% yearly. It is estimated that the Indian market will grow to a big $1,932.6 million by 2030.

But with pets come pet hair, dander, and skin flakes. This introduces a new set of challenges when it comes to maintaining cleanliness. The Dyson Global Dust Study 2023[1] investigates cleaning habits and behaviours and delves into the understanding of household dust and the potential impact it can have on our well-being.

Every pet parent understands the challenges of keeping a clean home for the well-being of every family member as well as the overall environment of the home. However, the Dyson Global Dust Study 2023 states that only 1 in 10 pet owners overall feels guilty about neglecting cleaning tasks. It highlights a disconnect between acknowledging the importance of cleaning and implementing regular cleaning habits. By further investigating their cleaning habits, it is revealed that despite a high level of awareness among pet owners in India about the potential presence of viruses in their homes, only 27% of them consistently engage in cleaning every day.

Advertisement

A closer look at cleaning habits of pet owners in India:

Only 28% of pet owners take complete responsibility for cleaning their homesOnly 21% of pet owners include cleaning their pet baskets as part of their general cleaning routine41% of pet owners believe that household dust can contribute to allergies such as pet allergens, pollen, and dust mites3 in 10 Indians are the most relaxed about letting their dogs sleep on their beds as well as the bedroom floor.

Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson, says, “Many people think that pet hair is the biggest problem as it is the most visible. Unsurprisingly, people are unaware of the other particles that may reside on their pets because these particles tend to be microscopic”.

People often think that pet hair triggers allergies. However, allergies are triggered by allergens that can also be found in pet dander.

According to the Dyson Global Dust Study 2023, in India, 42% allow their pets on their sofas, unaware of the fact that they leave dander around the home consisting of tiny flakes of skin, fur, or feathers, which can harbour viruses and other allergens which is a concern.

Regular vacuuming only reduces the amount of pet hair they shed around the home, but microscopic particles remain on their pets that can potentially be spread around the home. If you have a pet, consider what they bring in when they come in and where they shed in your home. It’s also important to remember that short-haired or hairless animals contribute dander and allergens to indoor air pollution just as effectively as long-haired animals.

“It is a cause for concern if people only clean when they spot visible dust on the floors as many dust particles are microscopic in size,” says Monika. “In fact, by the time people spot visible dust in the home, there are likely dust mites in your home.”