PM Modi stresses on blending fitness and well-being with cleanliness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a nationwide cleanliness drive along with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, on Sunday, and stressed on blending fitness and well-being with cleanliness.

Modi shared a video on X, in which he can be seen talking about the importance of cleanliness and fitness in our daily life. The PM also talked about his daily life routine and asked about Ankit’s fitness secret.

In the video, Modi was seen wielding a broom and taking part in the “shramdaan”.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Today, as the nation focuses on swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!”

Earlier, during the 105th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, Modi had requested that all citizens participate in “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” on October 1, referring to it as a tribute (“swachhanjali”) to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Following the prime minister’s appeal for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union housing and oil minister, participated in the “Shramdaan for Cleanliness” programme as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign here on Sunday. The minister led the cleanliness drive at Princess Park on Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. Sanitation workers, students, residents of the area along with senior officials from the Union housing ministry joined the drive.

In a post on X, Puri said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s call for Swachhata Hi Seva, joined residents of the temporary settlement at Princess Park on Copernicus Marg for one hour of Shramdaan for a Garbage Free India.”