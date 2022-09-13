Nine days nine of Avatars of Maa Durga

The festival of Navratri is celebrated to cherish the victory of (Dharam) goodness over (Adharam) evil. These nine days are associated with the battle that was fought between Goddess Durga and the Demon king Mahishasura. Throughout these nine days, the nine Avtar of God known as Nav Durga is worshipped each day dedicated to one incarnation.

Let us discover the story behind each of Avtar

1. Shailaputri- The meaning of Shailaputri is the daughter of the mountain who was born to the mountain king Himavan. She is also commonly known as Parvathi and she is the first in the nine Navdurga. She is depicted with two hands holding a trident in her right hand and a lotus in the left one. Being the wife of Lord Shiva, she rides on his bull named Nandi.

2. Bharhmacharini- In the second avatar, the goddess is holding a rosary in her right hand and a Kamandal in her left hand. Brahmachari signifies meditation and sacrifice (Tapasya).

3. Chandraghanta- When lord Shiva brought with himself the strangest wedding procession known as Baraat, Consisting of ghosts, aghoris, sages and even some unimaginable beings. Upon seeing this site, Parvati’s mother and relatives were left in shock mostly out of terror. To avoid any embarrassment to her family or Lord Shiva, Parvathi transformed herself into the terrifying form, the Chandraghanta.

4. Kushmanda- Durga is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri it is believed that Kush Manda is the ultimate source of life. She is beautiful armed with all the weapons and with a beautiful smile on her face She rides a lion.

5. Skandmata- The fifth avatar, Skanda Mata means the mother of Skanda. Skanda is another name of Lord Kartikeya, often known as Murugan in the south. She rides a lion and has four hands two of her arms caring lot, one is raised in blessing while the fourth holds her son Karthikeya.