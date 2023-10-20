Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates ‘Durga Pandal’ in Ranchi

Amid the Navratri festivities and fanfare, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Durga Pandal’ in Ranchi’s Harmu Bazaar.

Devotees also gathered at the Pandal to get a glimpse of Goddess Durga on the fifth day of Navratri.

Amid the festivities, ‘Durga Pandals’ are being organised across the country.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, a ‘Pandal’ on the ‘Golgappa’ (Water balls) theme was organised by the Behala Nutan Dal Club.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a ‘Ram temple’ themed ‘Pandal’ in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, ‘Garba’ celebrations are also being held in different parts of the country, displaying honour and devotion to Goddess Durga.

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh took part in the ‘Garba’ celebration in Gujarat’s Surat with full gusto and enthusiasm.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha’s Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed.

While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ram Leela, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in various parts of the country.

The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks the story’s conclusion on Vijayadashami. (ANI)