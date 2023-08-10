Monsoon special recipes

Open up your windows to the pitter patter outside. Let the cool wind gush in with the drizzle, let it rain! The monsoon signifies the brightest hues, spellbinding aromas and fried food cravings. Here are some healthy recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

KHATTE MEETHE ALOO

Ingredients:

Advertisement

. Potatoes boiled

. Desi ghee

. Cumin seeds

. Turmeric

. Fresh anardana

. Sendha salt

. Green chillies

. Ginger

. Fresh corrionder

Lemon juice

Method:

. Heat ghee in a pan

. Crackle cumin seeds, add potatoes and stir fry for two three minutes.

. Add remaining ingredients except anar and lemon

. Stir fry for another 2 minutes

. Finish with fresh anardana and lemon juice

Serve hot

TOMATO AND TOFU SOUP

Ingredients:

. Tomatoes

. Tofu

. Basil

. Cinnamon stick

. Ginger

. Star anise

. Vegetable oil

. Sugar

. Salt

Method:

. Heat oil in a pan

. Add cinnamon stick and star anise. Add mashed ginger.

. Now add roughly chopped tomatoes. Cover and cook.

. Halfway through add basil. Cover and cook on sim till tomatoes are soft and mushy

. Add seasoning.

. Fine strain Serve hot with tofu

HARE MATTER KI SHAMMI

Ingredients:

. Green Peas

. Potato Pahari

. Ginger Chopped

. Green Chilli

. Olive Oil

. Coriander Leaves

. Chilli Powder

. Black Cumin

. Salt to taste

Method:

.Blanch the green peas.

. Put olive oil in a pan, add black cumin to it.

. Then add green peas and sauté it till the green peas are dry

. Take it out of heat and let it cool.

. When it’s cool, add boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, chopped ginger, salt and green chilli

. Mix the above ingredients well and make tikki

. Take oil in a fry pan and stir fry the tikkis

. Serve hot with sauce or mint chutney

KARELA SEEKH KEBAB

Ingredients:

. Ghee

. Cumin seed

. Garlic, chopped

. Ginger, chopped

. Bittergourd, grated

. Beans, chopped

. Spinach, chopped

. Grated potato

. Black pepper

. Almonds, crushed

. Khoya

. Corn

. Rroasted gram flour

. Salt as required

Method:

. Put desi ghee in the cooking pan

. Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and sauté till golden brown

. Add karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt

. Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

. Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

. Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

. Once roasted, serve with or mint and chilli chutney.