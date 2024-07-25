Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Session likely to be held from Aug 27

The Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh is likely to commence on August 27 and continue till September 9.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to recommend the Governor to convene the Monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from August 27 to September 9 at Shimla.

The session will have 10 sittings.

The Cabinet has approved the merger of Government Primary Schools within a 2 kilometer radius and Government Middle Schools within a 3 kilometer radius, if they have five or fewer students.

Additionally, 89 Government Primary Schools and 10 Middle Schools with zero enrollment will be closed.

Teaching staff in the education department will be transferred annually at the end of the academic session.

All teachers including Head Teachers, Centre Head Teachers, Headmasters and Principals will also teach the students.

The Cabinet has mandated that all schools hold a morning assembly with the national anthem and that High and Senior Secondary Schools unfurl the national flag daily.

Physical education will be a compulsory daily period in all schools and training in CPR and First Aid will also be provided in collaboration with the Health and Ayush Departments.

It gave its nod for the extension of MoU in favour of Alliance Air Aviation Limited for the operation of flights between Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla ( seven days a week) from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

The Cabinet gave its approval for procurement of Apple, Kinnow, Malta, Orange and Mango fruits under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) at Rs. 12 per kg while the procurement rate for Galgal would be Rs. 10 per kg.

The apple procurement time will be from July 20 to October 31 and Mango from July 1 to August 31, while Kinnow, Malta, Orange and Galgal would be procured from November 21 to February 25, 2025.

The Cabinet decided to constitute three Cabinet Sub Committees, one for examining the issue of arbitration and Court matters to be chaired by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh as Members.

The second Cabinet Sub Committee to be headed by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharamani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as members to examine the issues of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).

Third Committee comprises Education Minister Rohit Thakur as Chairperson and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharamani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments.