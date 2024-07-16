Manipur Legislative Assembly to convene Monsoon session amid ongoing ethnic tensions

Amid ongoing tensions between ethnic communities, the Monsoon session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to commence on July 31, 2024.

This announcement came from a notification issued by the Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

”Governor Anusuiya Uikey, in accordance with clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, has called the session to meet at 11:00 am in the assembly hall, Imphal on July 31. The number of sittings for the Monsoon session will be determined by the Business Advisory Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” stated the notification.

Since the outbreak of violence on May 3 last year, which claimed over 220 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people, Manipur has held two sessions.

The upcoming session is expected to be particularly contentious due to a recent surge in violence in various parts of the state.

The last assembly session saw a boycott by ten Kuki-Zo legislators, who have been demanding the creation of a separate administration carved out from the state of Manipur. These legislators are expected to raise their demands again, alongside other critical legislative business during the Monsoon session.

The violence, which erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities in May last year following a “Tribal Solidarity March” in the hill districts protesting the Meitei community’s call for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has resumed after a brief period of uneasy peace.