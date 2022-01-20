Ladies, do you want to become a superwoman! Then read this out

A woman’s nutritional needs are quite different from that of a man. These requirements change with age as she goes through menstruation, pregnancy, lactation, and menopause. Naturally, a woman’s body is more prone to wear and tear, with every stage of life requiring a focus on their diet. Women, in their round-the-clock routine, balancing the dual responsibility of a career and family, often forget to take care of themselves.

Here are some superfoods, that are packed with extra nutrients, which can ensure that a woman gets that extra boost of energy and nutrition that is essential for her well-being. Have a look!

Yogurt

If we talk about superfoods, yogurt is the most common food that comes into our minds. It provides probiotics, promoting digestion along with preventing gas and bloating. Further, regular consumption of yogurt can help a woman prevent and treat upset bowel syndrome. Greek Yogurt is rich in calcium and protein as compared to normal yogurt.

Quinoa

Popularly known as the mother of all grains, Quinoa has gained immense popularity globally in the last few years. Being gluten-free and protein-rich food, dieticians recommend this food to every woman to maintain a healthy and beautiful lifestyle in the long run. Additionally, the food has several other benefits like cutting down the risk of diabetes, heart issues, and hypertension, making it an essential listing in the superfoods category.

Nuts

Nuts have been in existence for a long time, proving to be a filling and satisfying food among the masses. It is an incredible energy booster that has the potential to stabilize blood sugar. This superfood is capable of climbing to the top of the superfoods category due to its rich nature in nutrition like vitamins, fats, calcium, zinc, copper, phosphorous, etc.

Fish

Fish like tuna and salmon make it to the superfoods list like a boss. Women that are looking to enhance their health can start consuming these fishes to become superwomen. These fishes are rich in offering high protein along with a good amount of omega-3 essential fatty acids. Moreover, fishes are beneficial for diseases like the heart and brain, proving to be important during pregnancy.

Broccoli

One of the old classic favorites from childhood, this super vegetable can make a difference in your diet. Cruciferous vegetables, especially broccoli, may help prevent breast cancer by fighting excess estrogen. Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, fiber, folic acid, calcium, iron, and potassium. Broccoli is a very diverse vegetable, so keep in mind as a nutrition bonus in your cheesy warm casseroles and soups. It is also perfect for healthy dips like hummus, or warm dips served during colder weather. It’s also deliciously roasted on high heat in the oven with a little olive oil.

Walnuts

This super-nutritious nut is full of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3s, everything you could want in one food. Just a handful of these nuts once daily can help you lower cholesterol, boost brain power, sleep better, cope with stress, prevent heart disease, and fight cancer (specifically breast cancer). Walnuts can be a healthy addition to your oatmeal or yogurt for a healthy breakfast or snack, or even making your homemade trail mix.

Red Beans

It is not a surprise that beans of all kinds have tremendous health benefits, but red beans, in particular, seem to provide ample nutrients including, antioxidants, protein, folate minerals, fiber, and resistant starch. Resistant starch is something that surprisingly provides tremendous nutrients, like boosting the body’s ability to burn fat, helping you feel full, controlling blood sugars, and even reducing cancer risk. Try adding these beans to your favorite chili or soup recipe, maybe even use it as a healthy addition in your favorite queso dip on game day. One of the best ways to enjoy it is in the traditional favorite of red beans & rice, use this combination as the foundation for your own “burrito bowl” night.

Therefore, women should consider including these foods into their diet, enhancing their nutritional intake level, later transforming into a superwoman.