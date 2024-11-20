Changing weather and pneumonia: The lesser-known symptoms you should be aware of

Look around, and you’ll notice many people complaining about a sore throat, persistent coughing, occasional fever, and a runny nose. Changing weather is often the culprit. Fluctuating temperatures can trigger excessive mucus production, trapping bacteria and viruses. At the same time, air quality tends to deteriorate. During such times, hospitals—especially pediatric and general wards—are often filled with people, both children and adults, suffering from pneumonia. Pneumonia is a serious lung infection that causes fluid to accumulate in the lungs’ air sacs. While coughs and colds are common symptoms of many illnesses, pneumonia also has a few lesser-known signs that everyone should be aware of.

The symptoms of pneumonia can vary between adults and children. While it tends to be less intense in adults, children, with their underdeveloped immune systems, are often more vulnerable.

One lesser-known symptom of pneumonia, both bacterial and viral, is chest pain when coughing or sneezing. This can be a sign of mild or even acute pneumonia. If the chest pain worsens, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Drowsiness is another common but lesser-known symptom of pneumonia. The infection activates the immune system, raising body temperature in an effort to combat the antigen. This can lead to fatigue and a feeling of confusion.

Ear pain can also occur, particularly with Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections. This bacterium can cause middle ear infections, leading to throbbing pain.

Swollen lymph nodes are another symptom that often goes unnoticed. As the body’s immune system fights the infection, lymph nodes may enlarge in response.

Eye pain is an uncommon but significant symptom. In some cases, the immune system’s failure to protect the body allows bacteria and viruses to enter, causing severe eye infections like endophthalmitis. Additionally, a weak immune system combined with pneumonia can sometimes lead to eye pain.

While most people experience mild pneumonia, which can be treated with medication, it’s crucial to consult a doctor if symptoms persist or worsen.