What Kylie Jenner loves to eat in her daily diet to stay fit and in shape

Kylie Jenner is an American TV personality, social media icon and businesswoman. She rose to fame in 2007 on Keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality show following the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She founded the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, formally known as Kylie Lip Kit, in 2015, which was one of the fastest-selling launches ever. She is known for her fitness and beauty, she inspire how she lost her post pregnancy weight with simple but effective meals.

Kylie Jenner is making her health and fitness a priority in 2022, but she’s not turning to expensive exercise programs or adopting an intense diet to do it. Keeping up with the Kardashians star hopped on TikTok to offer a look at her typical day of meals.

Kylie Jenner begins her day with a a bowl of yogurt topped with crunchy granola, blueberries, raspberries and a sprig of mint.

After breakfast, she sips on fresh coconut water. For lunch, Kylie chows down on a pile of greens with crunchy slivered nuts, purple cabbage, black sesame seeds and herbs in a creamy dressing. She is then seen snacking on some grapes and lemon water.

As dinner time rolls around, Kylie seems to like to indulge as she makes some creamy penne pasta with roasted asparagus and a light salad of arugula and cucumbers.

Despite leading an extremely busy lifestyle and running around after her daughter Stormi, fitness fan Kylie still finds time to enjoy some delicious snacks throughout the day. Like pomegranate seeds and at night she prefers apples with peanutbutter

Kylie Cooks At Home

Home-cooked meals are best to keep your weight in check and protect you from various diseases. Kylie started cooking recently, and she loves it.

“I love cooking these days,” Kylie said. “I like to make burgers. I also make spaghetti because my mom is obsessed with spaghetti. It’s the first thing I learned to cook.”

Kylie Jenner is lactose intolerant

Kylie developed a lactose intolerance in her late teens, but she continued to eat dairy because she liked it so much.

After having a baby, she decided to start cutting out dairy. She said avoiding dairy helped her weight loss process and that she now feel less bloated.