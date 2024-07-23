Gurmeet Choudhary shares fitness secrets behind nailing his ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ character

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who plays the titular character in the streaming series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, has revealed the secrets behind achieving the physical aspects of his role.

Gurmeet is a fitness freak and is known for his extreme physical training and diet to stay in shape.

For his role in ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, the actor ensured a balanced diet consisting of proteins, carbs, and fats to maintain high energy levels. He combined his diet with physical activities like sprinting and MMA.

Advertisement

Sharing his fitness secrets, Gurmeet said: “A healthy lifestyle has become easy to maintain to support my physical training. This includes a balanced diet rich in nutrients to fuel my body and aid in recovery. I avoid junk food and ensure I get the right mix of proteins, carbs, and fats to keep my energy levels high and my body in optimal condition.”

Gurmeet also emphasised the importance of sleep in his routine, making it a point to sleep early and rise early to ensure sufficient rest for recovery and rejuvenation.

“This habit not only keeps me physically fit but also mentally sharp, allowing me to perform at my best both on and off the screen. In short, preparing for the role of Commander Karan Saxena required a dedicated and holistic approach to fitness. Combining sprinting, MMA, gym workouts, and a healthy lifestyle helped me bring my character to life,” he added.

‘Commander Karan Saxena’ also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

It follows the story of a fearless RAW agent as he dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, the series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.