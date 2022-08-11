Independence Day decoration and designs for homes and offices

Independence Day is an occasion to celebrate our independence from foreign rule, while commemorating our freedom fighters, without whose sacrifice, this day would not have been possible.

August 15 2022 marks the 75th year of India’s independence and it makes it all the more special. The Government of India had declared a year-long celebration, last year, called Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens of the nation to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and celebrate the day with full glory and fervor.

In the last few days, more people have displayed the Indian Tricolour as a display picture on their social media profiles and handles. The demand for Tricolour has gone beyond expectations and major markets are unable to match it.

Amidst the celebrations, it would be all the more fascinating to decorate our homes and offices in line with the national theme. It is about thinking beyond our prestigious Tricolour and celebrating various historical and traditional elements of our country.

We share some brilliant ideas to decorate our spaces:

Our National Flower, Lotus

Lotus is our national flower. Although it grows in swamps, it can be decorated beautifully in water bowls, vases and pots. It can be placed on a high table near the entrance of the home or office. It also goes well on a coffee table or side table in the living room or on the office desk.

Cushions and Pillows

You can play with the colours of our Tricolor and choose the cushion covers accordingly. You can either go with individual cushion covers, coloured saffron white and green or choose the design that subtly highlights these colors.

Indian tribal designs

If you search for the tribal designs, you would come across a wide array of handicraft, handloom and craft items that are inspired by tribal art. They add an ethnic element to the living space or office. A simple wall hanging might do the trick!

Lanterns

There are many paper and fabric lanterns available in the market. You simply need to choose saffron, white and green ones and place them on top of the LED bulbs in your house. You would be surprised at the magic that the light creates.

Screensaver

If you have a smart LED screen in your office or home, you can simply download a high resolution pic of our Tricolour and save it as the screen-saver for the occasion.

The Government has also appealed to the citizens to hoist the National Flag at their premises, houses and commercial establishments, from August 13 to 15. There are some Dos and Dont’s associated with the hoisting of the Tricolour that must be considered: