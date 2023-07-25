Hosting social media free events

While social media has had a positive impact on many people’s lives, the unfortunate reality, on the other hand, is that finding a balance in the use of social networks, what to post and what not to post, is difficult. Many people lack the ability to decide what to upload and what to absorb.

While we cannot control the masses, we can take a few steps and make changes to make things more private and special. Many people want their lives to be public, while a handful wish to keep them private.

And for those, IANSlife caught up with an expert Smita Shah, Co-Founder of WOOT Factors Brand Architects to understand the ins and outs of achieving social media-free weddings or events.

Advertisement

Read Excerpts:

On social media, not everyone wants to post about their private lives. How can one host a social media-free event?

Smita Shah: In today’s digital era, where social media plays a significant role in our lives, it is refreshing to explore the concept of organising a luxurious private event that is free from the influence of social media. It is important understand and respect the fact that not everyone desires to share their private moments on social platforms and acknowledge the significance of maintaining privacy and treasuring special moments.

To ensure the event remains private, we recommend and adhere to implementing stringent privacy measures. This entails prohibiting unauthorised photography or recording devices from entering the venue, providing secure areas for personal belongings, and discreetly safeguarding guest privacy throughout the event. The absence of social media distractions enables guests to fully immerse themselves in the event, savouring every moment without the pressure to document and share everything online. It encourages authentic face-to-face interactions, fostering deeper connections and lasting memories.

How have luxury events like weddings changed over the years?

Smita Shah: Having personally witnessed and actively participated in the evolution of luxury events, I have constantly pushed the boundaries to deliver exceptional experiences. Over the years, luxury events have undergone a remarkable transformation, adapting to changing trends, preferences, and advancements in technology.

Guests now seek tailored experiences that resonate with their individual tastes and preferences. Every aspect, from curated menus and bespoke décor to personalised gifts and unique entertainment, is meticulously crafted to create a sense of exclusivity and personal connection. Clients increasingly want their events to reflect their identities and leave a lasting impression on the attendees.

Another significant change is the rise of experiential events. Luxury events today go beyond traditional formats, aiming to create immersive and interactive experiences that engage all the senses. Guests are no longer passive observers but active participants, leaving the event with lasting memories and emotional connections.

The modern concept of luxury is about creating meaningful and transformative experiences. Guests value authenticity, cultural immersion, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals. Luxury events now encompass elements of art, culture, wellness, and philanthropy, offering a holistic and enriching experience to all attendees.

What is the ultimate checklist?

Smita Shah: As an experienced event planner, I recognise the significance of crafting a flawless and extraordinary luxperiential event like weddings. This process requires understanding the client’s vision, attention to detail, seamless logistics, and personalized touches. First and foremost, it is essential to grasp the client’s vision and objectives as they serve as the cornerstone of the entire event planning process. By aligning our creative ideas with the client’s goals, we can ensure a cohesive and meaningful experience.

Attention to detail is of utmost importance. Creating an aesthetically captivating environment that embodies the event’s theme and ambience enhances the overall experience for attendees

Seamless logistics and smooth operations play a vital role in ensuring a hassle-free event. From coordinating transportation and accommodations to managing event flow and guest interactions, every logistical aspect should be meticulously coordinated for a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Lastly, incorporating personalised touches and thoughtful gestures can elevate the event to new heights. Tailoring the experience to cater to individual preferences, providing personalised amenities, and anticipating guests’ needs adds an exclusive and personalised touch.

How was your time spent working for Sid and Kiara? What did they want, and how did you fulfill their wish?

Smita Shah: Collaborating with Sid and Kiara has been an exciting and rewarding journey. Their vision for a grand and unique wedding celebration entrusted us with the responsibility to turn their dreams into reality. We worked closely with the couple, understanding their preferences and incorporating their personal touches to infuse the event with their distinctive style and love story. With our expertise in event management, we flawlessly handled the logistical aspects, from coordinating transportation to managing guest accommodations and ensuring a smooth flow of events throughout the celebration. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to create a seamless and enjoyable experience for Sid, Kiara, and their guests. The wedding was a resounding success, leaving the couple thrilled with the outcome and their guests captivated by the beauty, elegance, and personalised elements of the event. It was a true honour to be part of their special day and deliver an extraordinary experience that exceeded their expectations.