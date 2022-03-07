Here are some hilarious quotes to make you laugh

We always listen from one that “Laughter is the best medicine”. Whether it’s a play on words, a funny observation about everyday things or old witty sayings, comedy has a way of making us realize we’re all going through the same stuff in this crazy life.

So, if you are feeling sad or bored just take a much-needed break from your day to check out these funny quotes we found for you from books, plays, celebrity Twitter and interviews, as well as movies and TV shows, guaranteed to give you a quick chuckle.

Funny quotes about marriage

1. “My advice to you is get married: If you find a good wife you’ll be happy; if not, you’ll become a philosopher.” —Socrates

2. “If you want to be sure that you never forget your wife’s birthday, just try forgetting it once.” —Aldo Cammarota



3. “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are.” —Will Ferrell

4. “Never criticize your spouse’s faults; if it weren’t for them, your mate might have found someone better than you.” —Jay Trachman

Funny quotes about parenting

5. “Adults are always asking children what they want to be when they grow up because they’re looking for ideas.” —Paula Poundstone

6. “A perfect parent is a person with excellent child-rearing theories and no actual children.” —Dave Barry

7. “Just be good and kind to your children. Not only are they the future of the world, but they’re also the ones who can sign you into a home.” —Dennis Miller

8. “When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.” —Rodney Dangerfield

Funny quotes about friends

9. “Friends are God’s way of apologizing to us for our families.” —Anonymous

10. “The statistics on sanity are that one out of every four Americans is suffering from some form of mental illness. Think of your three best friends. If they’re okay, then it’s you.” —Rita Mae Brown

11. “The holy passion of friendship is of so sweet and steady and loyal and enduring a nature that it will last through a whole lifetime, if not asked to lend money.” —Mark Twain