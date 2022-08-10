Mental Health: Some tips to boost it

Mental health is just as important as physical health. It not only refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being but also affects how we think, feel, and act.

Mental health is also a reflection of how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

Good mental health is not just the absence of mental illness. It’s about feeling good about yourself, being able to cope with the normal ups and downs of life, and functioning in day-to-day activities.

Understanding mental health

Mental health disorder is more than just an occasional bout of the blues. These disorders can cause severe symptoms that can interfere with or even disable a person’s ability to function at work or school, relate to friends and family, or take care of themselves.

Mental illnesses are real health conditions that cause changes in how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.

Mental health is important because it impacts every aspect of our lives – from how we think and feel to how we interact with others and manage stress.

One in five adults experience some or the other kind of a mental illness in any given year – and they’re treatable. Mental health issues immensely impact the quality of life. Despite this, many people do not seek treatment because of the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Reach out and seek help

It is important to reach out and seek help when in distressing mental health. Taking care of our mental health is an investment in our overall well-being.

It can be difficult to talk openly about mental health, but it’s important to do so. Talking openly helps in breaking the stigma around mental health and allows people to get the help they need.

Seek professional help:

If you are struggling with your mental health, it’s important to seek professional help. Professional help can allow you to get the support you need and start working through your issues.

Make time for self-care:

One of the best ways to boost your mental health is to invest in self-care. This means taking care of yourself both physically and emotionally. Make time for activities that make you happy and help you relax, such as yoga, meditation, reading, or listening to music.

Connect with others:

One of the best ways to boost your mental health is to connect with others. Socializing with friends and family can help reduce stress and improve your mood.

Get active:

Exercise is a great way to boost your mental health. It releases endorphins that make us feel good and helps us to relieve stress.

Eat healthily:

Eating a healthy diet is also important for boosting your mental health. Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help increase serotonin levels, thereby improving one’s mood.

Be mindful:

Being mindful can be a great way to boost your mental health. This means being aware of the present moment and not letting your thoughts wander. Pay attention to your body and your surroundings, and focus on your breath.

Take breaks from screen time:

Staring at screens all day can be taxing on your eyes and your brain. Give yourself regular breaks from electronic devices to give your mind a rest.

Experiment:

Experiment with a new recipe, write a poem, paint, or try a Pinterest project. Creative expression and overall well-being are linked.

Take time to laugh:

Hang out with a funny friend, watch a comedy or check out cute videos online. Laughter helps reduce anxiety.

Relax in a warm bath once a week:

Try adding Epsom salts to soothe aches and pains and help boost magnesium levels, which can be depleted by stress.

When our mental health is not in balance, it can lead to problems in our personal and professional lives. Mental health disorders are among the leading causes of disability worldwide. They can lead to significant distress and impairment in functioning.

Treatment can help people manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Investing in mental health is essential to promoting overall health and well-being.

(With inputs from Dr. Chandni Tugnait M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, and Dr. Megha Chitrakar, Psychotherapist)