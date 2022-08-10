Follow Us:
Mental Health: Some tips to boost it

Good mental health is not just the absence of mental illness. It’s about feeling good about yourself, being able to cope with the normal ups and downs of life, and functioning in day-to-day activities.

Shweta Kumari | New Delhi | August 10, 2022 12:40 pm

(Representational Image: iStock)

Mental health is just as important as physical health. It not only refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being but also affects how we think, feel, and act.

Mental health is also a reflection of how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

Understanding mental health

Mental health disorder is more than just an occasional bout of the blues. These disorders can cause severe symptoms that can interfere with or even disable a person’s ability to function at work or school, relate to friends and family, or take care of themselves.

 Mental illnesses are real health conditions that cause changes in how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.

Mental health is important because it impacts every aspect of our lives – from how we think and feel to how we interact with others and manage stress.

One in five adults experience some or the other kind of a mental illness in any given year – and they’re treatable. Mental health issues immensely impact the quality of life. Despite this, many people do not seek treatment because of the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Reach out and seek help

It is important to reach out and seek help when in distressing mental health. Taking care of our mental health is an investment in our overall well-being.

A couple of young men talking on the stairs of an office

 

It can be difficult to talk openly about mental health, but it’s important to do so. Talking openly helps in breaking the stigma around mental health and allows people to get the help they need.

Seek professional help:

 

If you are struggling with your mental health, it’s important to seek professional help. Professional help can allow you to get the support you need and start working through your issues.

Make time for self-care:

Young woman sitting on edge looks out at view sunset and sea behind, Michigan self-care stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

One of the best ways to boost your mental health is to invest in self-care. This means taking care of yourself both physically and emotionally. Make time for activities that make you happy and help you relax, such as yoga, meditation, reading, or listening to music.

Connect with others:

asian chinese father playing with his children with bubble wand at public park in the morning backlit sunlight asian chinese father playing with his children with bubble wand at public park in the morning backlit sunlight self-care stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

One of the best ways to boost your mental health is to connect with others. Socializing with friends and family can help reduce stress and improve your mood.

Get active:

Woman doing yoga at beach - Padmasana lotus pose Woman doing yoga - meditate and relax in Padmasana Lotus asana pose with chin mudra outdoors at tropical beach on sunset with dramatic sun self-care stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

Exercise is a great way to boost your mental health. It releases endorphins that make us feel good and helps us to relieve stress.

Eat healthily:

Sports woman with healthy food on the kitchen Sports woman eating salad, standing with lots of healthy fresh food on the kitchen. Concept of losing weight, sports and healthy eating EAT HEALTHY stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

Eating a healthy diet is also important for boosting your mental health. Eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help increase serotonin levels, thereby improving one’s mood.

Be mindful:

Yoga class. Meditation. Group workout. Flat illustration. Vector. Yoga class. Meditation. Group workout. Flat illustration. Vector. MINDFUL stock illustrations

 

Being mindful can be a great way to boost your mental health. This means being aware of the present moment and not letting your thoughts wander. Pay attention to your body and your surroundings, and focus on your breath.

Take breaks from screen time:

Peaceful black girl practice yoga at workplace Calm African American female in glasses meditate at workplace control emotions, peaceful black woman take break distracted from computer work practice yoga with mudra hands. Stress free life concept MINDFUL stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

Staring at screens all day can be taxing on your eyes and your brain. Give yourself regular breaks from electronic devices to give your mind a rest.

Experiment:

Elderly man cooking New Jersey COOKING stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

Experiment with a new recipe, write a poem, paint, or try a Pinterest project. Creative expression and overall well-being are linked.

Take time to laugh:

Senior male friends having fun at park Cheerful senior male friends stacking hands together at park LAUGH stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

 

Hang out with a funny friend, watch a comedy or check out cute videos online. Laughter helps reduce anxiety.

Relax in a warm bath once a week:

Japanese Woman Taking a Candlelight Bath A young Japanese woman relaxing in a bathtub, surrounded by candles. WARM BATH stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images

Try adding Epsom salts to soothe aches and pains and help boost magnesium levels, which can be depleted by stress.

When our mental health is not in balance, it can lead to problems in our personal and professional lives. Mental health disorders are among the leading causes of disability worldwide. They can lead to significant distress and impairment in functioning.

Treatment can help people manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Investing in mental health is essential to promoting overall health and well-being.

(With inputs from Dr. Chandni Tugnait  M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, and Dr. Megha Chitrakar, Psychotherapist)

