Snapdeal to promote National Health ID Scheme

India’s leading value-focused e-commerce marketplace, is leveraging its pan-India reach, especially across India’s smaller cities and towns, to promote National Health Authority (NHA’s) “Health ID” program.

Snapdeal will utilise its digital presence including website, mobile application, and social media accounts to increase awareness about the scheme and provide information on how users can create their own Health ID .

The Health ID project by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) is part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) that aims to develop the backbone necessary to build an integrated digital health infrastructure in the country.

The digital health records will allow users to access & share their medical records, in a paperless manner, all the way from admission to discharge. A unique 14-digit Health ID will be issued to each user on a voluntary basis.

The health ID can be easily created by using an individual’s basic details, mobile number and Aadhaar number. The Health ID will allow users to connect with different healthcare providers across the ABDM ecosystem by enabling a consent-based sharing of personal health records.

Snapdeal is initially running a series of banners to provide information about the benefits of the scheme and providing a link to NHA’s page where they can generate their Health ID. The information will also be shared through Snapdeal’s social media properties in English, Hindi and in other Indian languages.