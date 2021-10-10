Snapdeal’s festive sale volumes up 98%

Snapdeal, one of India’s leading value e-commerce companies today shared that its overall sales volume in its first Toofani Sale of the season went up by 98% compared to last year. Sharing analysis from the first sale, it said that nearly 60% of its total orders came from Tier 3 towns. Tier 1 & 2 cities accounted for nearly 26% of orders, while metro buyers accounted for the balance 14%.

The total value of sales from Tier 3 towns has increased by 74% over last year. While orders from cities like Srinagar, Shimla, Alwar, Anantpur, Shimoga, Chital, Dhanbad, Imphal, Silchar, Tinsukia, etc have nearly doubled, buyers from cities like Senapati, Reckong Peo, Kupwara, Roing, Sirmapur, Someshwar are also buying in the sale this year.

Cities like Patna, Meerut, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Jabalpur are also doing extremely well. The total value of sales from Tier 2 cities is trending nearly 90% more than last year’s festive sales.

The festive season sales in men’s, women’s and kids apparel are trending at 224% of last year, while home and kitchen continues to be another strong performer with more than 95% growth over last year’s festive sales.

“Buyers are using Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale to meet both their festive shopping needs and also to stock up on their regular purchases. The selection of high-quality products at great prices is completely aligned to the expectations and requirements of value-savvy buyers across the country and the sale results reflect the same. With many more sellers from across India now participating online sales, buyers now have access to an even wider range of products” said Snapdeal spokesperson.”

It is not only the buyers from smaller cities who are lighting up the Diwali season. First-time sellers from many small cities like Baleshwar, Suri, Anupgarh, Bharuh, Dhule, Kalol, Malerktola, Sirsi, Thodupuza are also using the momentum of Snapdeal’s Toofani Sales to start their online journey.

Snapdeal’s pre-festive season expansion with 130 new logistics hubs, has helped with fast shipments with more than 60% of the orders getting shipped within 24 hours of order receipt.

A closer look at the buying preferences across big and smaller cities shows a similarity in buying preferences.

The top categories across cities are: