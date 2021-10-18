Snapdeal announces its second Toofani Sale

Snapdeal, India’s leading value e-commerce company, today announced the second sale of Toofani Sale Season. The eight days festive sale will begin on October 16 and will run up to October 23.

The sale will offer thousands of best-selling items at best prices across fashion apparel including sarees, kurtis, suits, shirts, t-shirts, jeans, kids wear, and fashion accessories like watches, jewelry, eyewear, and wallets, home and kitchenware, kitchen appliances, home furnishing, beauty & personal care, health & fitness.

There will be great offers on brands like Globus, AKS, Cherokee, Alcis, Jockey, VIP, Red Tape, Liberty, Syska Led, Phillips, Everready, Prestige, Gini and Jony, Hopscotch, Cosmos by, Vi-John, Coloressence, Faces Canada, Bombay Shaving Company etc and many more. Snapdeal customers will be able to take advantage of various deals including 4 Hourly Deals, and deals that will last upto a day in the sale period, offering even better prices on their favorite finds.

Earlier Snapdeal shared an analysis from the first sale, in which nearly 60% of its total orders came from Tier 3 towns. Tier 1 & 2 cities accounted for nearly 26% of orders, while metro buyers accounted for the balance 14%. “Buyers use this festive period sale to meet both their festive shopping needs and also to stock up on their regular purchases.

Although Snapdeal offers value all around the year, the Toofani Sale will help shoppers find even lower prices on so many of our best-sellers.” said Snapdeal spokesperson. There also will be some bonus “Super Deals of Day” and free shipping on everything.

With the onset of the winter season, Snapdeal customers will have access to a vast selection of winter items including items like jackets, sweaters, and home items like blankets and comforters. There’ll be savings on other category items like apparel, footwear, beauty and personal care, home, and kitchenware.

With the ongoing festivities of Navratri and Durga Pujo and preparation for celebrations like Karwachauth, Diwali – Snapdeal Toofani Sale will also have a range of items like fashion jewelry, lighting accessories, pooja thalis and prayer accessories, home decor items etc.

There are sales with upto 80% off for Snapdeal customers, and benefits from various banks offers including additional discounts on using cards like Rupay, AU, Dhani and Federal Bank cards. Users can also avail cashback on Paytm wallets.