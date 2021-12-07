IIM Ahmedabad & Snapdeal to collaborate on Retail Tech Research

The Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad (IIMA), and Snapdeal have signed an MoU to collaborate on research issues related to retail technology.

IIM-A’s Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) focuses on activities that enhance an understanding of the digital ecosystem and leverages its expertise in research and the development of strategy, Snapdeal will join CDT as part of its Retail Tech Consortium that will undertake nationwide retail surveys, development of case studies, the conduct of field experiments and research studies, retail tech webinars, conferences, and more.

One of the initiatives being undertaken by the consortium is a nationwide survey about the effect of online shopping on consumers.

The research will cover more than 30,000 consumers across the country and will help ecosystem participants, academia and policymakers arrive at an updated understanding in this regard.

Snapdeal, which draws more than 80% of its users beyond the metro cities and focuses only on the value segment is well-positioned to enable access to consumer insights from amongst India’s large and growing value-conscious buyers.