Signs Your Gut Is Unhappy

Your immune system and overall well-being depend greatly on your gut health. Consequently, poor gut health inevitably increases the chances of diseases. However, determining whether it is in good shape can be tricky. Below, we highlight some signs indicating that your gut is unhappy.

1. You Feel Cranky and Gloomy

Bouts of sadness or moodiness have a direct relationship with your digestive system and, in turn, your gut. When experiencing depression or mood swings, the tendency to crave comforting sugary treats and high-carb foods is common. This impacts health, resulting in a sour mood and irritability—a never-ending cycle.

2. You Suffer from Frequent Colds

As mentioned, your gut health directly impacts your immune system. A weakened immune system opens the door for bacteria to easily enter your body and bloodstream, leading to frequent coughs and colds. Maintaining a healthy diet that includes fresh produce, oily fish, lean proteins, and adequate hydration is crucial. Adding probiotics to your diet can also prove surprisingly beneficial.

3. Heartburn

Heartburn occurs when stomach acid is pushed back up the esophagus. The main theory is that undigested food ferments in the stomach, producing gas and pushing back the acid. Ease discomfort by sipping on ginger tea or having apple cider vinegar with water.

4. You Feel Bloated

Poor gut health directly impacts digestive functions, leading to constipation and bloating. Pay attention to your dietary choices, as what you eat and drink plays a pivotal role in balancing the microbes in your gut. Analyzing your diet can provide insight into the constant occurrence of bloating.

5. Bad Breath

Infrequent stool can result in toxin buildup, leading to extremely bad breath—an essential sign of poor gut health. If you suffer from bad breath despite regular brushing, it’s time to consult a medical practitioner who can guide you toward a healthier gut.

The first step in achieving microbial balance in your gut is incorporating fiber-rich foods into your diet and eliminating sugary, high-carb, and high-fat foods. If these signs are apparent, focus on making dietary and lifestyle changes or consult with your medical provider.