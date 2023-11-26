Garlic and Its Multifarious Benefits: Why Should You Favor It?

While the notion of garlic breath may not be appealing, the surprising historical use of garlic in ancient medicine and its manifold benefits might change your perspective. As a member of the allium family, garlic shares close ties with onions, scallions, and leeks. Beyond enhancing the flavors of any dish, its potency lies in the presence of organosulfur compounds and allicin, contributing significantly to our health. Below, we outline some of the most common benefits of garlic.

Helps Fight the Common Cold

With the winter season approaching, garlic can aid in combating the common cold and flu. Aged garlic extract is recognized for its ability to combat virus cells, preventing them from inhibiting the host body. Therefore, garlic supplements can reduce or eliminate flu symptoms.

Nutritionally Rich

Despite being only 4.5 calories per clove, garlic is nutritionally dense, containing protein, carbohydrates, vitamin B6, manganese, fiber, vitamin C, sulfur, iron, and more.

Helps Reduce the Chances of Cardiac Arrest

Garlic, with its antioxidant properties such as polyphenols and flavonoids, plays a crucial role in warding off free radicals and systemic inflammation. By reducing inflammation, garlic directly impacts health, lowering the risks of conditions like cancer, arthritis, and major heart diseases.

Reducing oxidative stress through its antioxidants, garlic can also help prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Give Your Immune System a Boost with Garlic

Beyond fighting free radicals, garlic enhances your immune system. It plays a pivotal role in increasing your white blood cell response to pathogens that may have entered the body. Incorporate aged garlic extract to promote a robust immune system.

Helps Detoxify Your Body

Garlic promotes glutathione production, a regenerator of Vitamin E, carotenoids, and intracellular enzymes. By aiding in detoxification, garlic helps the body eliminate daily exposure to chemicals and compounds.

Take a Small Step Towards Your Well-being by Incorporating Garlic or Garlic Supplements into Your Everyday Diet.