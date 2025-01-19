Say goodbye to winter swelling with these ayurvedic secrets!

Poor circulation and fluid retention may cause swelling of hands and feet during winter. However, Ayurveda offers multiple remedies to reduce the condition through natural ingredients and lifestyle practices to improve circulation and reduce inflammation. Here are a few Ayurvedic remedies, including Patanjali’s tips:

1. Warm herbal oil massage:

Massage your hands and feet with sesame or mustard oil. The two oils are great for circulation, and preventing swelling. Patanjali also recommends using Patanjali Ayurvedic Sesame Oil for such massages, as it is known for its warming and nourishing properties. Gently massage the affected areas in circular motions to stimulate blood flow.

Advertisement

2. Herbal teas for detoxification

Drink herbal teas with ginger, turmeric, and cumin. These herbs help to improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote circulation. Patanjali’s Amla Juice or Patanjali Ginger Tea can be beneficial in detoxifying the body and preventing fluid retention, which often leads to swelling.

Advertisement

3. Epsom salt soak

You might want to soak the feet in warm water using Epsom salt, for all this swelling to go down easily. Magnesium contained in Epsom salt cuts fluid retention as well as the swelling. Once that is over, pat Patanjali’s Aloe Vera Gel all over the relaxed skin. This helps in reducing the skin dryness.

4. Dietary adjustments

Include foods that promote circulation, such as garlic, turmeric, and ginger, in your diet. These help reduce swelling by improving blood flow. Patanjali’s Triphala tablets are a great supplement to support digestion and detoxification, which in turn helps in reducing swelling and bloating in the body.

Additional tips:

– Drink plenty of liquids: Drink warm water or herbal infusions throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and prevent water retention.

– Mild exercise: Doing some exercise regularly or doing a little stretch could help activate circulation and prevent edema.

– Wear loose garment: Tight sock or tight footwear can cut the flow of blood, so for winter, do wear comfortable looseness in footwears.

By following Ayurvedic treatments with these suggestions of Patanjali, you may easily regulate the swelling of hands and feet during winter.