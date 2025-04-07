Dealing with joint pain? A simple home remedy might help ease arthritis symptoms

If joint pain, stiffness, or swelling has been troubling you—especially in the knees—you’re not alone. Arthritis is a common condition that affects people of all ages, often worsening with seasonal changes. But the good news is, you don’t always need expensive treatments or medications to find relief. Sometimes, nature and tradition have the answer.

Renowned Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved and a strong proponent of natural healing, suggests a simple, effective home remedy that can help ease arthritis symptoms.

The ingredients? Just three humble spices from your kitchen—ajwain (carom seeds), saunth (dry ginger), and harad (chebulic myrobalan).

Acharya Balkrishna advises taking equal parts of ajwain, saunth, and harad and grinding them together into a fine powder. This herbal blend should then be used to make a decoction:

– Take one teaspoon of the prepared powder.

– Boil it in two glasses of water until the quantity reduces to half a glass.

– Strain and drink it warm, twice a day—once in the morning and once in the evening.

Why this works, according to Ayurveda

– Ajwain (Carom Seeds): Helps reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. It also improves digestion, which Ayurveda considers essential for overall health.

– Saunth (Dry Ginger): Known for its warming nature, saunth boosts blood circulation and helps reduce swelling.

– Harad (Chebulic Myrobalan): A powerful detoxifier, harad cleanses the body and helps reduce systemic inflammation.

Together, these three ingredients work in harmony to tackle the root causes of arthritis from an Ayurvedic perspective—balancing vata dosha, improving digestion, and reducing joint inflammation.

This isn’t a quick fix. As Acharya Balkrishna emphasizes, regular and consistent use of this remedy is essential for noticeable results. With continued use over a few weeks, many people experience less joint stiffness, reduced pain, and better flexibility.

One of the biggest benefits of this approach is its gentle nature. Unlike some medications that can come with side effects, this herbal concoction is safe for most people when used correctly. However, it’s always wise to consult with a doctor or Ayurvedic practitioner—especially if you’re on other medications or have underlying health conditions.