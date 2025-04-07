Why you should add Amaranth (Ramdana) to your diet? Acharya Balkrishna explains

In a social media post, Acharya Balkrishna, a well-known voice in the wellness and Ayurveda space, praised the many health benefits of Chaulai, also known as Amaranth, Rajgira, or Ramdana.

According to him, this humble seed is rich in nutrients and plays a key role in energizing the body, improving vision, and strengthening bones. While many may associate it with fasting rituals like Navratri or Ekadashi, amaranth is slowly making a comeback as a modern-day superfood — and for good reason.

Amaranth has been cultivated for over 8,000 years and was once a staple in Aztec diets. In India, it’s commonly roasted and used in laddoos, chikkis, or made into flour for rotis and parathas.

Despite its long-standing presence in Indian kitchens, it has often been overshadowed by grains like wheat and rice. However, nutritionists and wellness experts are now urging people to reintroduce amaranth into their diets, not just during fasting seasons, but as a regular part of a healthy lifestyle.

One of the primary reasons amaranth is gaining popularity is because of its high protein content. Unlike many plant-based sources, amaranth contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein.

This is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who often struggle to meet their protein requirements through diet alone. Consuming amaranth regularly helps boost energy levels, supports muscle repair, and promotes overall vitality.

Acharya Balkrishna also pointed out the rich presence of vitamins A and C in amaranth. Vitamin A plays a crucial role in maintaining good eyesight, supporting the immune system, and keeping the skin healthy.

Meanwhile, vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant, helping the body fight free radicals, boosting immunity, and enhancing iron absorption. With modern lifestyles leading to increased screen time and lower immunity, these vitamins are more essential than ever.

Another standout quality of amaranth is its calcium content. As Acharya Balkrishna mentioned, the grain supports bone health by providing a natural source of calcium. This is vital not just for growing children or the elderly, but also for anyone looking to prevent bone-related disorders such as osteoporosis. When included in daily meals, amaranth can help maintain strong bones and joints without the need for synthetic supplements.

Beyond these key nutrients, amaranth is also a good source of fiber, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus. It is naturally gluten-free, making it a safe and nutritious option for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Its high fiber content supports digestive health, regulates blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full for longer, which can aid in weight management.

Culinary versatility is another reason to embrace this supergrain. Amaranth can be cooked like porridge for breakfast, popped like popcorn for snacks, or ground into flour for baking. Its slightly nutty flavor pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes.

Whether you’re making amaranth porridge with fruits and honey, using it as a thickener for soups, or adding it to smoothies, there are endless ways to enjoy this ancient grain.